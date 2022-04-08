ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Don't put political signs on highway right-of-way

By Email
magnoliareporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolitical candidates and their supporters have been reminded that it’s unlawful to place campaign signs on highway right of ways in Arkansas. “There are several Arkansas statutes addressing encroachment...

www.magnoliareporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Leavenworth Times

What the Parents’ Rights and Transparency bill doesn’t do

Once again, another unfunded mandate is working its way through the Kansas Legislature – HB2662. If passed, this bill would establish a Parents’ Bill of Rights and Academic Transparency law. In general, the parents’ rights part of the act restates provisions for parents of public school students that...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Judge questions Abrams suit seeking unlimited contributions

A federal judge expressed skepticism Monday that he can give Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams the immediate right to begin raising and spending unlimited campaign contributions under Georgia law.U.S. District Judge Mark Cohen told a lawyer for Abrams' gubernatorial campaign that she was asking him to rewrite state law to allow Abrams' One Georgia committee to start taking money before the May 24 primary.“The remedy you're asking me to do, I'm uncomfortable with, because you're asking me to rewrite the statute,” Cohen told lawyer Joyce Lewis during a hearing in Atlanta.Cohen suggested that it would have “made more sense” if...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy