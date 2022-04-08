New pedal boat company Hill Country River Rat sets sails on Guadalupe River

The Hill Country River Rat is set to depart from Kerrville in April. (Photo Courtesy of Hill Country River Rat)

If you ever wanted to take a trip down the Guadalupe River with a couple of friends and a couple of beers, this new business can get you there.

Billed as the "only pedal-powered boat on the Guadalupe River," the Hill Country River Rat is officially open and taking reservations. The 12-person pedal boat takes people on a two-hour ride down the river.

"One person can move this boat and its not a workout. People think they have to crank it out like a spin class, it's effortless," said owner and captain James Wright.

Wright is already building a second boat. The boat is electric and solar for secondary power, if there is an emergency, but it is powered by the user's pedal power. He noted the boat goes about 6 to 8 knots per hour, which is about 9 mph.

"It's effortless, if everyone participates. Now the ones that aren't participating are going to piss off their neighbors," he joked.

There are LED lights if people want to go on a night cruse. Guest can bring their own beer or wine , but they ask for people not to bring liquor, and no glass is allowed. The boat will sit at the Knapp Park, 1000 Knapp Rd.

"We are real conscious of keeping the river clean and respecting everyone that is on the boat," Wright said.

The new businesses is supported by Kerrville 2050 , the city's master plan that includes items for expanding paddle boat operations, according to a news release.

