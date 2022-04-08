Garcelle Beauvais defends Kathy Hilton after ‘RHOBH’ Season 12 trailer debut

Garcelle Beauvais is not here for all the negativity seeming to surround Kathy Hilton on the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Speaking exclusively to Page Six at Thursday’s American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Concert, Beauvais revealed she watched the shocking trailer in real time with the rest of Bravo fans.

“They tell us [the trailer] is coming, but they don’t give it to us,” she said. “And so I watched it on my phone as I was getting glam for tonight, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

“I thought it was good. I thought it was strong. I thought it highlighted sort of the things that, that people are gonna have conflict [over] this season,” she added. “And then I think, you know, the Kathy thing, I don’t like.”

Asked to elaborate, Beauvais simply said, “I think she’s a great woman, and I think the show thrives on drama.”

Garcelle Beauvais defended Kathy Hilton in an exclusive interview with Page Six.Bravo; MEGA

In the teaser, Erika Jayne, last season’s villain, is seen admitting that she wants Hilton, last season’s fan favorite, to have her turn in the hot seat .

Not new to being on Jayne’s bad side, Beauvais, 55, admitted her relationship with the “Pretty Mess” singer didn’t head in the direction she thought it would.

“Yes and no. Yes and no, honestly,” she replied. “There’s a few, you know, bumps in the road.”

Beauvais admitted to us that she and Erika Jayne, seen here from the Season 12 trailer, have not really made amends.Bravo

In the trailer, Jayne — who’s still in the thick of her financial and legal woes — is seen asking Beauvais, “Is that to make Erika look bad, or is that out of genuine concern?” to which the “Coming to America” actress replies, “Erika, I don’t have to make you look bad; you can do that on your own.”

Asked if she felt the two were on better terms now than they were at the start of filming the new season, Beauvais let out a hearty laugh and said, “No.”

But the bond between her and her bestie, Sheree Zampino, who will make her “RHOBH” debut as a “friend of,” is stronger than ever … even if the newcomer did often ask, “What the hell did you get me into?” during filming.

Beauvais’ pal, Sheree Zampino, will make her “RHOBH” debut as a “friend of.”Shutterstock

“Literally, every 15 minutes, she’s like, ‘What the hell?’” Beauvais said with a laugh. “She had never gone on a girls’ trip, so when we went on the girls’ trip, she was like, ‘I can’t handle it.’ She was like, ‘Y’all do too much.’”

Zampino’s ex-husband, Will Smith, has dominated headlines in recent weeks for slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars over a joke about his current wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Beauvais told us she reached out to Zampino as soon as it happened.

“I just said, ‘Are you OK?’” she shared. “We haven’t really delved too deep into it, you know? I just check in on her.”

“We’re all still processing it, honestly,” she added, before very clearly stating: “No one should be hit. Violence is not a good thing.”