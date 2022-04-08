ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

LXP Industrial Trust stock drops after decision to suspend evaluation of possible sale

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0f3GhFgS00

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust

LXP,

-14.08%

dropped 6.6% in premarket trading Friday, after the real estate investment trust, focused on single-tenant warehouse and distribution investments, said it has decided to suspend its evaluation of strategic alternatives, which included a possible sale or merger. The company said discussions with a "wide array" of investors affirmed the attractiveness of its portfolio. In addition, the "significant changes" to macroeconomic, geopolitical and financing conditions, since the review of alternatives was announced on Feb. 8, have "meaningfully impacted" the merger and acquisition environment. The stock had gained 4.3% since the review of alternatives was announced through Thursday, and closed at a 15-year high as recently as March 29. Over the past 12 months, the stock has run up 36.6% while the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF

XLRE,

+0.48%

has rallied 22.9% and the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.07%

has gained 9.8%.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Societe Generale reaches deal to exit Russia and sell Rosbank stake

Societe Generale SA said Monday that it will cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia, including selling Rosbank, as it exits the country after its invasion of Ukraine. The French bank said it would divest its entire stake in Rosbank, one of Russia’s largest foreign-owned lenders, and its Russian...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lxp#Lxp Industrial Trust#Spx
Benzinga

Citi Trends Stock Slides After Q4 Sales Miss, Grim Outlook

Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ: CTRN) reported a fourth-quarter FY21 sales decline of 4.3% year-on-year, to $240.97 million, missing the consensus of $250.54 million. Total sales increased 14.2% from Q4 FY19. The comparable store sales decreased 6.2% versus last year. The gross margin of 40.4% fell 230 basis points Y/Y and...
STOCKS
NBC Miami

What to Watch Today: Stock Futures Drop, a Day After Wall Street Had Resumed Its Upswing

U.S. stock futures dropped Wednesday, one day after Wall Street rebounded from Monday's Federal Reserve-driven decline, which broke multiday winning streaks for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The 10-year Treasury yield ticked up Wednesday, trading at nearly three-year highs around 2.38%. (CNBC) * Mortgage...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Acacia Research ACTG shares increased by 7.5% to $3.6 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $178.5 million. Fast Radius FSRD stock increased by 6.99% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $111.7 million. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev NISN shares rose 6.4% to $0.79. The market...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Opinion: You might still own Russian stocks without knowing it — that’s why the U.S. should order a complete ban

Within a week of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the London Stock Exchange suspended the trading of 27 Russian-linked companies. This included Russia’s largest lender, Sberbank, as well as energy giants Gazprom and Lukoil. London’s move was an important step toward widening sanctions on the Putin regime for invading a sovereign nation.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

American Express stock drops after J.P. Morgan downgrades, citing valuation and increased recession probability

Shares of American Express Co. AXP, -2.83% dropped 1.3% in morning trading Monday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Shane downgraded the charge card and travel-related services company, citing concerns over valuation at a time of increased uncertainty over economic growth. Shane cut his rating to neutral from overweight but left his stock price target at $200. While he's still positive on the company, Shane said he sees "more attractive" risk-versus-reward opportunities among other companies he covers. "We continue to view [AmEx] as one of the most fundamentally compelling names within our coverage," Shane wrote in a note to clients. "However, we believe current estimates and valuation fully incorporate a relatively positive base case." AmEx's stock has rallied 10.9% year to date through Friday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
STOCKS
pymnts

Traeger Stock Down Almost 16% After Grill Maker Predicts Sales Drop

Traeger Inc.’s stock is down almost 16% in early trading Thursday (March 24) after the grill maker said in a Wednesday (March 23) press release that it’s anticipating lower sales for fiscal 2022 because of inflation, lower customer confidence and tighter margins. Traeger lost $33.7 million in the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Industry survey projects 22% increase in legal U.S. cannabis sales in 2022

The legal U.S. cannabis market is projected to increase by 22% to $33 billion in retail sales in 2022 from $27 billion in 2021, industry group MJBiz said in a survey released Monday. The study also estimates $99 billion in total positive economic impact from legal cannabis in 2022, up from $81 billion in 2021. By 2025, the retail sales are forecast to rise to $52.7 billion, with a positive economic benefit of just under $158 billion. MJBiz calculated the economic impact by multiplying retail sales by 2.8, after consulting with economists. The estimates include transactions covering the agricultural, manufacturing and retail sectors, as well as events and hospitality in some markets. "Marijuana businesses, consumers and patients pay hundreds of millions of dollars in state and local taxes that are used to fund government activities at those levels, including schools and roads," MJBiz said. "Real estate also receives a boost from new retail, manufacturing and agricultural businesses moving into an area or established companies expanding, increasing broader demand for commercial properties." Shares of the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Dow's 100-point drop led by losses in Microsoft, American Express shares

Shares of Microsoft and American Express are trading lower Monday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. The Dow. was most recently trading 100 points lower (-0.3%), as shares of Microsoft. MSFT,. -3.39%. and American Express. AXP,. -2.46%. are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Microsoft's...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

128K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy