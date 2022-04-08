ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DSW parent Designer Brands raises earnings outlook, reinstates dividend

By Tomi Kilgore
 3 days ago
Designer Brands Inc.

DBI,

+5.16%

said ahead of its 2022 Investor Day on Friday that it has raised its full-year earnings outlook and has reinstated a quarterly dividend after a two-year COVID-19-related pause. Shares of the DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse store chain were still inactive in premarket trading. The company said it now expects fiscal 2022 earnings per share of $1.80 to $1.90, up from previous guidance of $1.75 to $1.85, and above the FactSet consensus of $1.75. The company also said it targets an EPS range of $2.75 to $2.85 in fiscal 2026. Separately, the company said it will pay a dividend of 5 cents a share on May 6 to shareholders of record on April 22. That will be the first dividend paid since the 10-cent dividend paid in March 2020. The stock has slipped 1.8% year to date, while the SPDR S&P Retail ETF

XRT,

+1.77%

has tumbled 17.0% and the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.06%

has slipped 5.6%.

