ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mapleton, MN

Task force agents make drug bust in Mapleton

By Michael McShane
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - A Mapleton man has been booked into the Blue Earth County Jail after drug task force agents seized a wide variety of illegal drugs...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

Two arrested in drug bust at casino

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are facing charges after a drug bust in Forest County. On March 23, a deputy spotted a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of the Potawatomi Carter Casino. The deputy approached a woman in the front passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia, investigators say.
FOREST COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mapleton, MN
Crime & Safety
Blue Earth County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Mapleton, MN
County
Blue Earth County, MN
NECN

Dedham Police Make Drug Bust After Neighbors Complain of ‘Drive-Thru' Drug Store

People living in a neighborhood in Dedham, Massachusetts, complained to police about what they described as a "drive-thru" drug store, resulting in the Dedham Police Department launching an investigation and seizing a large quantity of drugs. Dedham police, assisted by the Norfolk County anti-crime task force, began investigating after neighbors...
DEDHAM, MA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Michael Allen#Minnesota River
WDTV

Multiple arrested in Clarksburg drug bust

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple people are in custody following a drug bust in Clarksburg. On Friday, the Clarksburg Police SWAT team executed a search warrant of a house on Stealey Ave. According to a Facebook post, the police found 15 grams of suspected fentanyl as well as cash. Another...
CLARKSBURG, WV
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man found dead in burnt Wisconsin trailer home, suspect on the run

Authorities are searching for a homicide suspect after a Minnesota man was found dead in a burnt Wisconsin trailer home. An arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph P. Hadro (pictured above), the Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office, as well as the Osceola Police Department, said Monday morning. The 44-year-old is wanted in connection with the death of a Minnesota man, whose body was found following a trailer home fire last week.
OSCEOLA, WI
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
96.7 The River

Mail Theft in St. Cloud

St. Cloud Police is reporting mail theft on the 3200 block of 15th Street North. The suspect is pictured above. Alicia Mages from Tri County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON today. She says the suspect was seen driving a light blue or green Chevy Trailblazer. The Benton County Sherriff's Department...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WSAW

2 arrested in Wood County drug bust

NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people were arrested in Wood County in connection to a drug bust. According to a press release, the Nekoosa Police Department executed a drug-related search warrant on Wood Avenue on March 10. Suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were seized by police. As a...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Former Alexandria Police Chief Richard Wyffels Arrested, Charged With Swindling $65K From City

Originally published April 8, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The former chief of the Alexandria Police Department was arrested Friday for allegedly swindling the west-central Minnesota city for years, using a government-issued credit card for all manner of personal purchases, from computer equipment to gasoline, and covering it up by means of his position of authority. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Richard Wyffels, 57, was arrested Friday at his home in Alexandria and booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of theft by swindle. He is expected to make his initial court appearance in the coming days. According to...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
SCDNReports

$13,600 Heroin/Fentanyl Drug Bust

Portsmouth, Ohio’s opioid addiction problems have made national news, and the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force swung into action Tuesday morning to fight the flow of drugs. Just before 9 am, task force officers aided by the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT raided an apartment in the 2300 block of 17th Street.
PORTSMOUTH, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy