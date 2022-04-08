London health club evacuated due to chemical incident
Around 900 people have been evacuated from a health club in Canary Wharf, London Brigade said. Around 900 people have been evacuated from a health club in London due to a “chemical incident”. London Fire Brigade said a mix of...
A DESPERATE holidaymaker arrived at the airport 12 hours early to avoid the colossal queues at check-in and security. The passenger didn't want to be caught out as thousands of families jetting off over the Easter break face huge wait times due to staff shortages. And crossing the channel via...
Five members of the same family were caught in the landslide on Monday while on holiday from the UK. The bodies of a father and son killed in a landslide while on holiday from the UK to Australia’s Blue Mountains have been recovered by police. A New South Wales...
A MUM whose girl was left fighting for her life in a coma said she initially felt accused of being a “neurotic parent” by doctors. Toni Tuson, 38, claims her teenage daughter, Harri, was dismissed from A&E despite a blood test confirming she had an infection. The mum-of-two...
The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
Residents of Shanghai were seen screaming from their balconies in protest against a draconian lockdown that allegedly doesn't even allow them to leave their houses to get food under China's "zero Covid" policy.Videos viral on social media show trapped residents howling and screaming from inside high-rise buildings at night. "People screaming out of their windows after a week of total lockdown, no leaving your apartment for any reason," wrote radio host Patrick Madrid while sharing the video.What the?? This video taken yesterday in Shanghai, China, by the father of a close friend of mine. She verified its authenticity: People...
A leak occurred Thursday morning at a chemical manufacturing business's building in Atwater Village, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, affecting nearby residents and at least one school as a chemical smell permeated the air. Firefighters who responded to the call believed it to be an automatic fire alarm...
The rate of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England is at the highest since January 2021. Boris Johnson has said it would be “irresponsible” to rule out further lockdowns if more deadly coronavirus variants emerge. The Prime Minister continued to say he could not rule out the prospect of...
First responders were called to Dover Bowl on Sunday night after something was sprayed that caused several people to became sick. The Rollinsford Fire Department said they evacuated, metered, and ventilated the building on Central Avenue in Dover on the border with Rollinsford. Those who felt ill were checked over by members of the Dover Fire Ambulance & York Ambulance squads. No one was hospitalized according to fire officials.
Authorities have evacuated a Palm Springs neighborhood following a gas leak Friday afternoon. The leak occurred along the 2000 Block Joyce Drive, west of N Sunrise Way. A Palm Springs Firefighter told News Channel 3 crew that they have evacuated the general area of the neighborhood as a precaution. We are working to get the
A Telford couple have been banned from ever keeping animals after 18 dogs were found in terrible conditions. Ray Mainland, 69, and Sue Tweedie, 59, both of Saint Georges Road, were sentenced at Kidderminster Magistrates Court. RSPCA inspectors said there was a "foul" and "unbearable" smell from the property, with...
In a tweet, investigators said the Boeing 777 suffered flight control problems on its final approach to France’s Charles de Gaulle airport. French aviation investigators are looking into a “serious incident” involving an Air France flight from New York that suffered flight control problems on approach to its landing in Paris.
The monarch held virtual audiences with the Ambassadors of Libya and the Republic of Congo on Tuesday. The Queen has continued with her official duties at Windsor Castle – just days ahead of the first anniversary of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. The 95-year-old held virtual audiences on...
Kent Police said emergency services were called to an area near Swingate on Monday. A child has died after being found near the White Cliffs of Dover in Kent. Emergency services were called to the scene near Swingate, Dover, on Monday at around 5.50pm. The child was taken to a...
Ali Harbi Ali grew up in London and was living in Kentish Town at the time of the MP’s murder. The killer of Sir David Amess was a model student and aspiring doctor before he descended down a spiral of self-radicalisation. British-born Ali Harbi Ali, 26, grew up in...
Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
Two watchdogs previously described parts of the barracks near Folkestone in Kent as ‘filthy’ and ‘decrepit’. The Home Office has failed to tackle “fundamental problems” with housing asylum seekers at Napier Barracks and the site should be shut down immediately, according to MPs and peers.
The Prince of Wales will distribute money to prominent community figures at the event at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Queen has pulled out of attending the Royal Maundy church service and will be represented for the first time by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Only one in six drivers check their tyres before setting off on a long journey, meaning some could be taking to the road with a potentially serious vehicle defect. Separate figures show that a fifth of motorway breakdowns are caused by worn or incorrectly inflated tyres. National Highways experts in...
