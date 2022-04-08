Ukrainian power producer DTEK gets waivers from bondholders

April 8 (Reuters) - Ukrainian electricity and coal producer DTEK Energy has received required waivers from its bondholders, allowing the company to repay interest due in March under a new structure, its financial unit said on Friday.

Last week, the group said it was seeking debt waivers from holders of its bonds due in March and June as it sought to maintain funds to carry out operations after being hurt by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru)