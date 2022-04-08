Time's running out to extend Maryland's gas tax holiday

An amendment to extend the gas tax holiday by another 45 days failed to pass the General Assembly on Thursday.

State lawmakers have until Monday, April 11 to come up with a solution.

It's the last day of the legislative session, so if they don't pass an amendment to extend the gas tax holiday, it will expire at 11:59 at night on Saturday, April 16.

Maryland's gas tax holiday gives drivers a 30-day break on taxes paid at the pump.

It wiped off 36 cents per gallon of gas.

A driver filling up a 14-gallon tank once a week would have saved a little more than $5 dollars per fill up, or a little more than $20 for the month.

While a driver filling up an 18-gallon tank once a week would have saved about $6.50 or about $26 for the month.

It's not exactly an amount that would have families living in luxury but some lawmakers fear the impact extending the gas tax holiday could break the bank on the state's cash reserves.

When it was proposed, the gas tax holiday was celebrated and passed across party lines.

Now, a republican delegate's amendment to extend the gas tax holiday by another 45 days to get drivers through the memorial day holiday weekend failed on Thursday, in a vote of 47 to 82.

Democrats are worried extending holiday would hurt the state's transportation fund, money which is used to fix roads and bridges.

Some wonder if governor Hogan will step in to issue an executive order to extend the holiday; however, Hogan has said he'd like the federal government to offer its own gas tax holiday.

If lawmakers don’t find a last minute solution on Monday, the 36-cent savings per gallon goes away next weekend.