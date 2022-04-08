ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Bear punches its way in to North Carolina family's car

A North Carolina family woke up and found a bear stuck on top of their car.

Ashely McGowin of Buncombe County said she let her dogs outside, like she does every morning, but this morning she saw something quite unusual.

She took out her phone and started recording as a bear climbed on top of her car and smashed through the windshield.

After the momma bear was finished with the car, she and her two cubs walked off.

McGowin's insurance company confirmed the car was damaged severely enough to be deemed a total loss.

