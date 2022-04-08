A design history of the world’s most popular sport

Located in the heart of central Mexico, the warm tones of this cultural and artistic hub will immediately instill a sense of wonder. The historic city of San Miguel is home to Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, an architecturally significant church, known for its pink spires that reach hopefully towards the heavens. This almost melodramatic structure is neo-Gothic in style with ornate finishings that seem to almost glow under the sun. Its towers overlook El Jardin, the main square, where visitors can soak in the sights, sounds, and tastes of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dance to the sound of mariachis, enjoy people-watching, peruse locally-made wares offered up by artisans, and most of all, be sure to get an eyeful of the iconic cathedral. It serves as an incredibly useful landmark to reorient visitors and natives alike as they explore life in this charming town.

WORLD ・ 17 DAYS AGO