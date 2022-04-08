Battle over state Senate redistricting map brewing

Redistricting roundup: There was a flurry of redistricting-related activity over the weekend. The Ohio Redistricting Commission met Saturday and plotted out a course to try to come up with new state legislative maps before a March 28 deadlines set by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the commission made plans to meet Monday and Tuesday, with a possible Sunday meeting, and agreed to hire outside mapmakers and a mediator to try to resolve any disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Frank LaRose paused a scheduled mailing of military ballots to let the state and legal process play out, while as Jeremy Pelzer writes, the federal government signed off on a deal with state officials to revise the deadlines for sending the military ballots.

OHIO STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO