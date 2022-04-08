ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Battle over state Senate redistricting map brewing

By Adam Tamburin
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

Republican leadership in the General Assembly wants to appeal a court order blocking the redistricting map for the state Senate. Wednesday's order gave lawmakers 15 days to fix problems with the map. Driving the news: Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) told reporters Thursday he hopes...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAPT

Mississippi lawmakers battle over state income tax

JACKSON, Miss. — The battle continues between the Mississippi House and Senate over whether to eliminate or reduce the state income tax. Both chambers have revised their tax plans. House Speaker Philip Gunn still wants to eliminate the state income tax. The Senate may not be ready to go that far.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Supreme Court rejects third set of state House, Senate maps

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a third set of state House and Senate maps. After two previous sets of maps were rejected for unconstitutionally favoring Republicans, the Ohio Redistricting Commission submitted a third set of maps on February 24. Five of the seven members...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Government
City
Oak Ridge, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Axios

Dems seek to preempt McConnell SCOTUS blockade

Democrats are discussing how they might preempt Republican efforts to block President Biden from filling a Supreme Court vacancy should the GOP regain the Senate in the midterms. Why it matters: While Democrats succeeded in getting Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed on Thursday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecheyennepost.com

Rep. Liz Cheney, challenger Harriet Hageman smash fundraising records

Both Rep. Liz Cheney and challenger Harriet Hageman broke their previous fundraising records in the first quarter of 2022, with Hageman surpassing the million-dollar mark and Cheney almost reaching $3 million. The Hageman campaign nearly tripled its fundraising from one quarter to the next: In the first quarter of this...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Mcnally
Axios

Illinois includes stimulus checks in spring session budget plan

Put on another pot of coffee — the final day of the Illinois General Assembly's spring session is here. Why it matters: The legislature set today as a deadline to pass the state budget and other crucial bills. The budget: Governor JB Pritzker and Democratic leaders from both chambers...
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lawsuit challenges constitutionality of Louisiana's Senate, House redistricting maps

(The Center Square) – Louisiana voting and civil rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisiana secretary of state, challenging the state House and Senate maps approved by the Legislature last month. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund...
POLITICS
Cleveland.com

The never-ending story: The Ohio redistricting commission continues its fourth go at creating state legislative maps Capitol Letter

Redistricting roundup: There was a flurry of redistricting-related activity over the weekend. The Ohio Redistricting Commission met Saturday and plotted out a course to try to come up with new state legislative maps before a March 28 deadlines set by the Ohio Supreme Court. As Andrew Tobias writes, the commission made plans to meet Monday and Tuesday, with a possible Sunday meeting, and agreed to hire outside mapmakers and a mediator to try to resolve any disagreements between Republicans and Democrats. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Frank LaRose paused a scheduled mailing of military ballots to let the state and legal process play out, while as Jeremy Pelzer writes, the federal government signed off on a deal with state officials to revise the deadlines for sending the military ballots.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Redistricting#Republican#The General Assembly#Democrats
Axios

Doomsday commission proposes changes in case of tragic House deaths

The bipartisan Continuity of Government Commission is recommending a constitutional amendment to allow the House to temporarily fill vacancies when members die. Why it matters: A number of concerns — including violence against lawmakers, the pandemic and Jan. 6 insurrection — have put a fresh spotlight on doomsday protocols. In this case, the question is what happens when a catastrophic event leads to the death of an elected member of Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TiffinOhio.net

New Ohio congressional lawsuit challenges redistricting map

A new lawsuit was filed with the Ohio Supreme Court to challenge the congressional redistricting map in Ohio, restarting the legal battle for federal districts. This comes after the court said a new challenge would need to be filed on the topic of congressional redistricting because it said it did not maintain jurisdiction on the map after its last decision on Jan. 14.
OHIO STATE
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County redistricting: Here’s why federal judge approved county’s redrawn map over objections

Baltimore County officials succeeded in their second attempt at redrawing council boundaries because the new map creates a second district where Black voters have an “opportunity” to elect their preferred candidate, according to a federal judge. The redrawn map does not create a second majority-Black council district in Baltimore County, which is about one-third Black, as civil rights groups ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Senators blow off expense disclosure reports

U.S. Senate officials are flouting a federal law requiring the public disclosure of senators' official expenses, records show. Why it matters: The lack of Senate expense disclosure has brought a key government transparency measure to a standstill, depriving the public of information about their representatives to which they're legally entitled. The disclosure details spending on staff salaries and other office expenses.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
39K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy