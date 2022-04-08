ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Watch: Maxwell Street relaunches

By Monica Eng
 3 days ago
👋 Hey, it's Monica. I'm a longtime fan of Chicago's century-old Maxwell Street Market — now technically on Desplaines Street. I was super sad when it shut down during the pandemic but thrilled to see it relaunch, so I went to review the weekly market's first Sunday...

