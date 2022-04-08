Definitive reader's guide to the best burgers in Nashville

Food writer Allyson Reedy loves dessert.What's new: Her new cookbook, "50 Things to Bake Before You Die," compiles some of the best recipes from top-notch bakers and chefs across the country.The former Denver Post food writer likes to tell hilarious and candid tales about culinary happenings, and says she had quite a journey with the new book as she tested each of the recipes.Behind the scenes: Reedy shared a few kitchen confessions — and successes — to make us all feel better:"I've never successfully gotten a bundt cake out of the pan," she admits. (To get a photo for her...

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO