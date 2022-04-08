Des Moines Ballroom expands into new location in Sherman Hill

The median home sales price in Des Moines is $234,900, as of February.So we looked into what you can get around that price point in the metro's real estate market.Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Des Moines neighborhoods.400 SW 7th St., #302 — $302,000Neighborhood: Downtown Des Moines.Specs: Two bed, two bath; 1,041 square feet.Features: Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity & walk in closet. Attached garage space. Asking price: $292,000.Sold for: $302,000.Listing agent: BJ Knapp. Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp Photo courtesy of BJ Knapp 913 SE Laurie Ln., Ankeny — $305,000Specs: 3 bed, 5 bath; 2,017 square feet.Features: Two floors, finished walkout basement, custom deck, shed and play set included. Lower level with kitchenette and 2nd family room, 3/4 bath and walkout to covered patio. Asking price: $305,000.Sold for: $305,000.Listing agent: Danielle Seifert. Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert Photo courtesy of Danielle Seifert1546 41st St., Beaverdale — $310,000Specs: 3 beds, 2 bath; 1,409 square feet.Features: One-car garage, hardwood floors, wood fence, two floors, wood-burning fireplace, updated kitchen and bathroom.Asking price: $329,900.Sold for: $310,000.Listing agent: Rick Herron.
