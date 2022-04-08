Des Moines Ballroom expands into new location in Sherman Hill

Des Moines Ballroom is officially opening its new Sherman Hill location Friday.

State of play: The Ballroom began with a group of amateur social dancers more than 30 years ago. It's since outgrew its most recent location in the East Village.

The dancing venue is able to offer triple the amount of classes in the new location at 1925 High St., owner Tallis Strub tells Axios.

Details: The group will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday at 5pm, with a reception and dancing to follow.

Inside the Des Moines Ballroom's new location. Photo courtesy of the Des Moines Ballroom