Presidential Election

Most GOP voters oppose Medicaid expansion

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new statewide poll out Thursday shows that a majority of Republican primary voters oppose expanding North Carolina’s Medicaid entitlement program. Once the details of Medicaid expansion are offered to respondents their opposition climbs, pointing to a potential messaging hole for expansion opponents. North Carolina is one of...

WFAE

North Carolina lawmakers hear support for Medicaid expansion

Lawmakers from a bipartisan committee formed to consider the possibility of Medicaid expansion had a lesson in numbers a week ago when they met for their second meeting. Millions and billions of state and federal dollars that could be saved or put to other uses by extending the benefit to some 500,000 North Carolinians who could qualify for the health care coverage if North Carolina took the same action 38 other states have.
HEALTH
