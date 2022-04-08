Most GOP voters oppose Medicaid expansion

Another month another record advantage for Republicans in Florida. The state’s updated monthly voter registration report shows more of the same. More Republicans, fewer Democrats and an ever-growing NPA population. During the shortened month of February, the Republican advantage over Democrats grew by over 22 thousand additional voters. While there’s been a four-decade trend in Florida away from Democrats and towards Republicans and NPA’s...the pace of change has rapidly been rising. Aside from solid gains for Republicans and NPA’s to begin this midterm election year in Florida – Democrats have lost nearly another 35,000 voters. This has come after having lost over 200,000 last year. With a state growing its population as rapidly as Florida is – this raises another question. Are Democrats now choosing to leave Florida? In recent years I’ve illustrated that net migration to Florida from blue states has primarily been Republicans fleeing blue state policies. That became magnified during the pandemic. The old concern by Florida’s conservatives was that blue state transplants would bring their politics with them and change Florida’s political landscape. Well, they have, but they’ve been conservatives. What we haven’t explored is who’s leaving. There’s increasingly a case to be made that while Governor DeSantis’ leadership has caused mass conservative migration to Florida – it's having a smaller but similar effect with those choosing to leave. One of two things is happening. Far more Democrats are dying than Republicans or far more Democrats are moving out of state than Republicans. It’s possible it’s a combination of the two – but without a much deeper dive into this train of thought – my money is on relocations being behind this. It appears Florida’s attracting record numbers of Republicans while dispelling some Democrats. Regardless, another month, another record voter registration advantage for Republicans over Democrats.

