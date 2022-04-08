ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Things to do this weekend in Austin

By Nicole Cobler
Axios
Axios
 3 days ago

It's shaping up to be a gorgeous weekend in ATX. 🏍 Head to the Circuit of The Americas Friday through Sunday to experience the only North American round of MotoGP's motorcycle racing championship. Tickets start...

www.axios.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

‘Hamilton,’ Maple Weekend, Ordinary Elephant: 11 things to do in CNY this weekend

Syracusans proved their mettle last weekend by sticking to the St. Patrick’s Parade as planned despite a snowstorm, but maybe we can admit to a little relief that spring is possibly on the way. Sunday is the spring equinox, and the Sterling Nature Center is opening up the woods for anyone who wants to stroll through in search of wildlife and warmth to come. A little closer to home, the Baltimore Woods Nature Center has a walk on Friday about beavers and their habits. Still a little too chilly for your taste? There’s plenty to entertain inside, like the national tour of “Hamilton,” finally here after two years of pandemic cancellations. Award-winners in poetry, violin, step dance and Americana are coming to speak and perform around Syracuse, too. Also, it’s maple weekend! Make a tour of New York maple producers’ pancake breakfasts.
SYRACUSE, NY
Axios

Readers guide to Chicago's best Italian beef

We fought over Italian beef sandwiches in last week's Food Fight. After reviewing the results of the survey you took, we declare Monica's choice of Johnnie's Beef in Elmwood Park the clear winner. Other recommendations:. Stephen S: "One of the top Italian beef sandwiches in the region is Frangella Italian...
CHICAGO, IL
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Ominous atmosphere pervades ‘The Wolf at the End of the Block’ at Theatrical Outfit

Theatrical Outfit is presenting the Southeastern premiere of Chicago playwright Ike Holter’s “The Wolf at the End of the Block,” directed by Associate Artistic Director Addae Moon. The mystery-thriller runs through April 24. The Chicago Tribune has called the Rightlynd Saga, Mr. Holter’s series of plays, “one of the most significant literary achievements in modern-day […] The post Theatre Review: Ominous atmosphere pervades ‘The Wolf at the End of the Block’ at Theatrical Outfit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Austin, TX
1470 WFNT

10 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Pine Knob This Summer

It's going to be another action-packed summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. I'm still excited over the fact that we're back to calling it Pine Knob instead of DTE Energy Music Theatre. Even though must of us never stopped calling it Pine Knob in the first place. I think it just adds a little more excitement to this summer's list of concerts.
CLARKSTON, MI
101.5 KNUE

A Much Loved Longview, TX Restaurant Closes Doors After 40 Years

Residents in Longview, Texas shared how sad they were to see one of the beloved, long-standing restaurants close their doors as of Sunday, April 10. The Catfish King on Mobberly in Longview has been serving up their deliciousness for four decades. Catfish King and Catering has been a go-to destination for too-good-to-stop-eating shrimp, chicken, chicken fried steak, and of course catfish. Plus they've been known as a favorite caterer for many years, as well.
LONGVIEW, TX
Axios Denver

Denver food writer and cookbook author Allyson Reedy shares her kitchen confessions

Food writer Allyson Reedy loves dessert.What's new: Her new cookbook, "50 Things to Bake Before You Die," compiles some of the best recipes from top-notch bakers and chefs across the country.The former Denver Post food writer likes to tell hilarious and candid tales about culinary happenings, and says she had quite a journey with the new book as she tested each of the recipes.Behind the scenes: Reedy shared a few kitchen confessions — and successes — to make us all feel better:"I've never successfully gotten a bundt cake out of the pan," she admits. (To get a photo for her...
DENVER, CO
Axios Twin Cities

Sweetgreen confirms locations for first Twin Cities restaurants

Popular fast-casual salad chain Sweetgreen will be in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro sooner than you think. The Southern California-based company has confirmed to Axios the locations of the first three Minnesota locations: North Loop's Colonial Warehouse building (the former Moose & Sadie's spot), 212 N 3rd Ave. St. Paul, at the former Pier 1 store, 733 Grand Ave.The Galleria of Edina, 3510 W 69th St. Flashback: Axios broke the news of Sweetgreen's Twin Cities expansion plans in September. What to watch: Expect openings before the end of the year.
EDINA, MN
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
86K+
Followers
39K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy