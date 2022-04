UK living standards are set to fall at the fastest pace on record this year as inflation surges and the economy grows much more slowly than forecast.The government’s official forecaster now expects real household disposable income per person to tumble 2.2 per cent over the coming 12 months - the largest financial-year fall on record.Growth forecasts for the UK economy were slashed in the Office for Budget Responsibility’s first official projections released since Russia invaded Ukraine.Growth will be just 3.8 per cent in 2022, down from 6 per cent forecast in October last year, the Office for Budget Responsibility...

