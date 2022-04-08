ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Enjoy dry weather pattern while it lasts

By Michael White
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Perfect weather on the Gulf Coast as of midmorning, but winds will be increasing during the day. We could see a few clouds increase by...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Star

Pattern Flip To Return Downpours, Severe Weather To Southern US

In a dramatic reversal of the seasons, portions of the South that dealt with record cold over the weekend will experience a resurgence of warm, moist air that will reignite the risk of downpours and severe weather early this week. Temperatures took a nosedive behind the large storm that brought...
ENVIRONMENT
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Unsettled pattern after Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Astronomical spring began with a bang Sunday, and Monday will be even warmer. With a mix of sun and clouds teaming-up with a south-southwest wind delivering 70s, it's our "pick-of-the-week" for weather in central Indiana this week. Please take advantage of the mild air and dry time, because a wet stretch gets started Tuesday and lingers for about three days.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
WPXI Pittsburgh

Tuesday will be last dry day before wet weather moves in

PITTSBURGH — Take some time to enjoy the dry weather and mild temperatures Tuesday, before the next round of wet weather moves in. Clouds will increase through the day Tuesday, and a stray shower may pop up late day. Steadier rain will develop after midnight, with wet weather off and on through the day Wednesday. Kids will need rain gear for the walk to the bus stop early Wednesday, and a break in the rain may set the stage for some stronger storms during the afternoon.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mobile, AL
KOMU

Columbia residents enjoy sunny weather after last week's snow

COLUMBIA - The sun was out Sunday afternoon and is here to stay for most of the week. The Stephens Lake Park trails met several Columbia residents enjoying the spring-like weather after last week's snowfall. Columbia got a total of 4.6 inches of snow this time around, after a third-Thursday...
COLUMBIA, MO
Norfolk Daily News

Enjoying Sunday's spring-like weather

With the first week of daylight saving time in effect, Norfolkans will have more time to enjoy the sunny skies and higher temperatures that are in the forecast. For many, the weekend weather offered a chance to get out and enjoys the almost spring-like weather that’s expected to continue around the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Showers May Soon Interrupt Maryland’s Warm Weather Pattern

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has been blessed with two beautiful and warm spring-like days—but that good weather will be interrupted tomorrow by clouds and some light rain.  Cooler temperatures will also be felt as winds turn from the south and southwest to the northeast, which will bring in damp Atlantic moisture. Rain may arrive as early as 3 a.m. or 4 a.m. across Central Maryland, but it will be intermittent during the day. The Baltimore area will see about a third to a half-inch of rain during the day. On# WJZ tracking some rain on tap for tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/DaiK00aqlx — Bob Turk WJZ-TV 13 (@TurkWJZ) March 17, 2022 But the showers should cease by dinnertime. So hopefully everyone’s Saint Patrick’s Day plans will end up dry.  On Friday, the sun will return and temperatures will shoot up into the low to mid-70s. On Saturday, a cold front will cross the region, possibly bringing with it a few showers and maybe even thundershowers. But that weather will still be very mild.  On Sunday, when spring 2022 officially arrives at 11:33 a.m., the sun will return with a cooler afternoon high in the upper 50s.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast
WPRI

Weather Now: Mostly Cloudy Tonight; Cooler Weather Ahead

After a relatively quiet and mild Sunday afternoon, we’re tracking big changes for the start of the week! As a cold front clears our region overnight tonight, much colder air will sink down over our area, leading to some more winter-like temperatures. Hour by Hour//A look at the upcoming...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Rain likely by tomorrow but dry weather for St. Patrick's Day

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be some sun this morning, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. Most of the day is looking dry, but showers will develop late afternoon south of Savannah and Savannah north in the evening. Showers will become likely late tonight after 9 pm with isolated thunderstorm possible. Highs are going to be pleasantly mild in the low to mid-70s.
SAVANNAH, GA
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Warm, Dry Spring Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’ll be the perfect time for outdoor activities this weekend, as temperatures climb to the 50s in the metro. It’ll be warm and dry all weekend, and the snow pack will continue to melt in southern Minnesota. It’ll be cloudy most of the day Friday with some slivers of sunshine poking through in central Minnesota. Credit: CBS By noon on Friday, temps will near 43 degrees in the metro for a high of 46 by mid-afternoon. It’ll reach a little closer to 50 degrees in the southwestern part of the state. Then on Saturday, the Twin Cities region will see 53 degrees. Up north, temps will reach the 40s. Sunday will see the warmest daytime high since November, with southwestern Minnesota pushing into the 70s. Credit: CBS It will get a little rainy on Monday with some steadier rain expected on Tuesday for a spring storm. Some snow is possible, which could bring slushy accumulation.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Boston Globe

Spring is here at last! The beginning of this week will be dry with more above-average temperatures.

Today is the first full day of spring which technically arrived yesterday morning at 11:33. I like to think of this as the third in the series of ways to measure spring. We started with solar spring on February 5 and that marked the end of the darkest quarter of the year. This was followed three weeks later by meteorological spring which is the three-month transition between the three coldest and three warmest months of the year. Each of these markers has significance. And while some of you may feel like March 20 doesn’t yet mean beach weather, the start of the season has been underway for weeks.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

People Head Outside to Enjoy Warmer Weather

With temperatures reaching into the 60s Wednesday, people across Connecticut tried to take advantage of the nice weather. “It’s a perfect day to come out and golf," Bennett Gentile said. Avid golfers found themselves at Lyman Orchards golf course ready to hit some balls. "I think we’ve been out...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Stormy Weather Pattern Takes Over South Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready, South Florida, for soggy conditions on Tuesday. The morning will begin with showers quickly passing through along with a gusty east wind. Then the flow will turn out more southerly which will bump up the humidity levels. Afternoon highs are forecast to top the low 80s across South Florida on Tuesday. Severe weather outlook for Tuesday. (CBS4) Storms will develop late Tuesday afternoon and will impact parts of Broward and Miami-Dade through the evening hours. There is an isolated chance for a severe storm to develop and produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Forecast model shows storms with heavy...
MIAMI, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Spotty Strong Storms

There is a slight risk of severe storms for the area on this Wednesday, mainly afternoon and evening. Any storms that develop will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail. The tornado threat is lower today, in comparison to Tuesday. Our chances of rain are around 40%, so not everyone will see storms. The chances of severe storms diminish by mid-late evening. The surface front comes through overnight bringing much cooler air. Due to the strong onshore winds, the rip current risk will remain high at area beaches through Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

Staying Safe while enjoying time Ice Fishing

Having fun, making memories, and catching lots of fish are some things that can happen when people go ice fishing. One of Minnesota’s favorite activities is quickly coming to an end. With ice melting, anglers have limited time to get out on the lake and get those last winter catches.
DULUTH, MN
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Active wildfires burn across Texas following dry weather, high winds

Dry weather and high winds contributed to a number of fires across Texas this week, according to a social media post from the Lone Star State Incident Management Team. Kleberg and Jim Wells County experienced major fires at the beginning of the week in the southern region. Friday morning fires crews were taming a 40,000-acre fire in Eastland County located in the central region, according to the post. The Texas A&M Forest Service (TAMFS) and Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid (TIFM) alongside local fire crews fought multiple fires in the state Thursday night.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy