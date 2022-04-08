ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

London health club evacuated due to chemical incident

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38qx24_0f3Gd7HN00

Around 900 people have been evacuated from a health club in London due to a “chemical incident”.

London Fire Brigade said a mix of chemicals at the site in Canary Wharf had caused “high levels of fumes and vapour” in the building.

In a statement, Station Commander Dave Hill, who is at the scene, said: “Crews have carried out a sweep of the building and found elevated readings.

“Firefighters have ventilated the building and are monitoring the levels of fumes.

“We have evacuated around 900 people from the building as a precaution.”

The brigade was called shortly after 9am to reports of a smell of chemicals and the incident is ongoing.

Two fire engines from Millwall and Poplar fire stations and two fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations are at the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

We The Curious in Bristol evacuated due to fire

A city centre science museum had to be evacuated after its roof caught fire. Fire crews were called to We The Curious in Millennium Square, Bristol, at about 14:00 BST. Nearby buildings were evacuated and a number of road closures were put in place, including Anchor Road. About 35 firefighters...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Hill
Daily Mail

Cruz Beckham is first member of the family to break social media silence after discovering thief had raided their £40m London mansion while David, Victoria and Harper were at home

Cruz Beckham was the first member of the Beckham family to return to social media after their West London home was burgled. The thief forced their way into a spare upstairs bedroom at the £40m mansion in Holland Park and ransacked the place while David, Victoria and 10-year-old daughter Harper relaxed downstairs completely unawares.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chemicals#Health Club#Poplar#Millwall#Fire Stations#Uk#London Fire Brigade#Bethnal Green
Daily Mail

Missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague who vanished on night out in 2016 was a 'heavy sleeper' when drunk and had slept inside a bin before, inquest hears

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, had previously slept inside a bin and was a heavy sleeper when drunk, an inquest heard. Police investigating Mr McKeague's disappearance previously ruled out the theory that a taxi driver had been involved after an anonymous caller suggested the airman had been sick in the back of a cab.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Corrie McKeague: Missing RAF gunner died after being tipped into bin lorry, inquest finds

RAF gunner Corrie McKeague, who vanished on a night out in 2016, died after getting into a bin which was then tipped into a waste lorry, an inquest has concluded.The airman, from Dunfermline, Fife, was 23 when he disappeared in the early hours of 24 September in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.He was last seen on CCTV at 3.25am entering a service area behind a Greggs shop. His body has never been found, despite extensive searches.On Tuesday, an inquest jury recorded a narrative conclusion that McKeague died at approximately 4.20am in Bury St Edmunds as a result of “compression asphyxia in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Hackney schoolgirl strip-searched by Met Police was taken out of exam

A 15-year-old black schoolgirl strip-searched by police was pulled out of an exam so the "traumatic incident" could take place, a safeguarding report says. Teachers at her Hackney school called the Met Police after wrongly suspecting her of carrying cannabis in 2020. The report found the search, without another adult...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Travellers to France advised to bring food and drink for long queues in Kent

People travelling to France via the Channel Tunnel have been advised to bring food and drink as lengthy queues continue at the Port of Dover.Roads in Kent have been hit by long delays in recent days due to a shortage of ferries caused by the suspension of sailings by P&O Ferries after it sacked nearly 800 seafarers without notice.The operator said it plans to resume operations on the Dover-Calais route next week pending regulatory approval.Toby Howe, tactical lead at the Kent Resilience Forum, advised travellers to France to “allow a lot of extra time”.He told BBC Breakfast the delays had been...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Joseph Derbisz: University of Birmingham student who went missing after night out is found dead

The body of a third-year student from the University of Birmingham, Joseph Derbisz, was found by police on Monday more than 24 hours after he went missing following a night out.Derbisz was last seen at the University of Birmingham’s Fab ‘n’ Fresh club at around 3.30am on Sunday morning. Late on Monday the university issued a statement confirming a body had been found by West Midlands Police.“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the death of Joe. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support Joe’s friends...
U.K.
BBC

Firefighters tackle 20 wildfires in one weekend

Firefighters are urging people to follow the Countryside Code as they have dealt with 20 "significant wildfires" so far this weekend. Crews tackled blazes at scenic spots including in Cheshire and Cumbria. North West Fire Control said it had been "very busy across the region". Dave Swallow, from the National...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Former Leicestershire Police chief found dead at home

Leicestershire Police’s former chief constable has been found dead in his home nearly two weeks after retiring from the force.Simon Cole, 55, who served in policing for more than 30 years, was found at his home address in Kibworth Harcourt, Leicestershire, on Wednesday.His death has been referred to the coroner, Leicestershire Police said. No further details have been released.Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon said: “It is hard to put into words how devastating this news is for the entire force who loved and respected Simon. Our hearts go out to his family at this difficult time and we will support...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

County lines: 46 arrested in Chesterfield and Sheffield drugs raids

A total of 46 people have been arrested as part of county lines drugs raids in Chesterfield and Sheffield. Derbyshire Police said eight lines had been dismantled or seriously disrupted as part of the crackdown. Large quantities of heroin and crack cocaine were also seized by officers during the six-week...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Firefighters tackle blaze at former Paisley hospital

Firefighters have spent the night tackling a large fire at a former Paisley hospital building. They were called the scene of the blaze at the old Royal Alexandra Infirmary in the Calside area shortly before 20:00 on Wednesday. A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said four appliances...
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

597K+
Followers
198K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy