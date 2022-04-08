ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant Shapps grounds Russian oligarch’s private jet at Biggin Hill

By Neil Lancefield
The Independent
 3 days ago

A private jet owned by Russian billionaire Eugene Shvidler has been banned from flying in the UK as part of sanctions in response to the war in Ukraine.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that he has deregistered the aircraft, meaning any certificates in place to permit it to fly have been suspended.

The Cessna aircraft with the tail registration G-LATO is at Biggin Hill Airport, south-east London , where it was due to undergo maintenance and repairs.

It was blocked from leaving on March 19 last month on the order of Mr Shapps to enable an investigation into its ownership to be carried out.

Mr Shvidler is a friend of Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich.

