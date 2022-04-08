ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Palm Beach, FL

Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction Is Back In South Florida

By Joel Malkin
 3 days ago
Photo: Barrett-Jackson

Whether you plan on bidding on a car or just checking them out, the Barrett-Jackson Collector Car Auction is back at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The event opened Thursday and runs through Saturday, featuring classics going back as far as the 1920's all the way up to a 2021 Ford Bronco Custom Suv "Apocalypse Dark Horse."

Included in the vehicles up for auction are nearly 3 dozen cars from the Cars of Dreams Museum in North Palm Beach.

There are also family-friendly interactive exhibits at Barrett-Jackson.

Click Here for more information.

