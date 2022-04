Firefighters late Saturday continued to battle a massive fire that engulfed a Home Depot near Oakridge Mall in South San Jose. A large plume of thick, black smoke from the blaze on the 900 block of Blossom Hill Road can be seen for miles in the South Bay. Firefighters said a pet hospital nearby has also been evacuated and anyone looking to reunite with pets should go to Golfland on Winfield.

