Houston, TX

Shohei Ohtani makes history on MLB Opening Day in loss to Astros

By CNN Newsource
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShohei Ohtani had a bittersweet MLB Opening Day. The 27-year-old Ohtani made history on Thursday as he became the first player in the history of the American and National Leagues to throw his team’s first pitch of the season and face his team’s first pitch as a...

Rox win game-ending review in 10th, spoil Texas’ home opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Iglesias’ fourth hit was a tiebreaking RBI single in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies won a game-ending replay challenge to beat Texas 6-4, spoiling the Rangers’ home opener. After Texas pinch-hitter Willie Calhoun hit a tying home run with two outs in the ninth, Iglesias put Colorado ahead in the 10th and Connor Joe added a homer. Mitch Garver walked with one out in the Rangers 10th, then was forced out sliding into the bag as second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ relay throw was wide of first — allowing Marcus Semien to score from second and Adolis Garcia to move up a base. But Rockies manager Bud Black then challenged the play, and after a lengthy review, it was determined that Garver’s slide interfered with the fielder. Garcia also was ruled out, ending the game.
DENVER, CO
Padres beat Giants 4-2

The two themes of the early season continued on Monday night, as the Padres got another strong outing from their starting pitcher, and Jurickson Profar continued to shine in the Padres 4-2 victory over the Giants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Baez’s 2-run HR in 8th lifts Tigers to 3-1 win over Red Sox

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning and the Detroit Tigers held on to beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1. Baez sent a 396-foot shot to left off Ryan Brasier that scored Austin Meadows. Michael Fulmer pitched the eighth and Gregory Soto closed the game for Detroit’s first save of the season. Austin Davis took the loss after giving up one run and two hits in one inning.
BOSTON, MA
Orioles blank Brewers 2-0 in home opener at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a two-run single, Bruce Zimmermann pitched four sharp innings and the Baltimore Orioles won their opening game at a slightly altered Camden Yards, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers. On the 30th anniversary of its inaugural season, Baltimore’s ballpark looked noticeably different after the wall in left field was pushed back and made taller in the offseason. The new dimensions weren’t a factor in this game, though. Mullins singled off Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser with the bases loaded in the second to bring home the game’s only runs.
BALTIMORE, MD
Houston, TX
Star, TX
Houston, TX
Springer answers boos with HR, 3 hits, leads Jays over Yanks

NEW YORK (AP) — George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and an RBI double, and the Toronto Blue Jays made three sparkling defensive plays to beat New York 3-0 and extend their Yankee Stadium winning streak to five. Alek Manoah allowed one hit over six innings, Joey Gallo’s opposite-field single with one out in the second, bettering his six shutout innings of two-hit ball in his major league debut in the Bronx last May 27. Springer remains targeted by fans for his time on the 2017 championship Houston Astros, found guilty by MLB of stealing signs with an unauthorized camera.
Bohm apologizes for F-bomb, errors after Phillies top Mets

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius followed with run-scoring doubles that helped the Philadelphia Phillies rally past the New York Mets 5-4. The Phillies trailed 4-0 before they scored five runs against two Mets relievers. Realmuto’s first homer of the season deep into the left-field seats made it 4-3. Hoskins ripped a tying double to left off Seth Lugo, and Gregorius lined one into the right-center gap for a 5-4 lead. Brad Hand worked the ninth for the save.
