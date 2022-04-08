ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Coastal scientists to gather at Gulf of Mexico Conference in April

By Allison Bruhl
 3 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — For the first time, over 800 coastal scientists, managers and professionals will come together at the Gulf of Mexico Conference in Baton Rouge.

Attendees will network, collaborate and discuss coastal research and management, according to event organizers. The conference is scheduled to take place April 25-28 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. The event will feature keynote and panel discussions, a visit from Governor John Bel Edwards, and hundreds of presentations about the challenges the Gulf of Mexico faces.

“GOMCON will be the premier event for Gulf-focused ecosystem science, coastal management, and collaboration,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of Mexico Alliance. “We are excited to welcome participants from across the region who will join the conversation and help shape the future of Gulf research and management.”

