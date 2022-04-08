ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over 70 cats rescued from Ohio home

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More than 70 cats are being rescued Thursday from a Youngstown home, according to a Facebook post by Animal Charity.

Officers with the Youngstown Housing Code Enforcement say they were dispatched to the home on Early Rd. for a welfare check. When they arrived, they found the home in deplorable conditions.

They say three people were living in the home and are being checked out medically and that their health and safety are the main priorities.

They also said the home was full of items making it difficult to even sit. It was also infested with fleas and feline feces.

Animal Charity posted on its Facebook page that they were in the process of rescuing more than 70 cats and would be in need of donations to help care for them.

As of 4:30 pm, roughly 16 cats had been captured, and the rest are still in the process of being removed.

The home has been red-tagged as unlivable at this time. Officers say they aren’t doing anything with the home right now other than boarding it up and locking it down.

