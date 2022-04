PITTSBURGH — Keep the winter coat handy and grab some extra warm layers for the start of the week. Lake effect snow showers will lingering in spots through Monday morning. Temperatures will tumble down to the teens to kick off Monday, the breeze will knock wind chills down into the single digits. Make sure the kids are bundled up well for the bus stop tomorrow. We won’t warm up much through the day. In fact we should break the record cold high for the the day as temperatures should only climb to the upper 20s near 30 degrees. The record low high for Monday is 30 degrees that was set back in 2015.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO