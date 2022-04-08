Russian Missile Kills 30 Civilians At Ukraine Train Station

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of Ukraine’s railways said a rocket strike on a train station in the country’s east on Friday killed more than 30 people and wounded over 100.

The station has been used to evacuate civilians as Russia concentrates its invasion in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the president of the European Union’s executive commission and the EU’s foreign policy chief went to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings and mounting civilian casualties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the horrors of people killed at close range and left on streets were worse in another town north of Kyiv.