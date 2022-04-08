ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police Seeking Witnesses In Arson Investigation

By Alyssa Riccardi
Photo courtesy of copcruisers.org

JACKSON – The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding an arson incident that occurred on April 7 at the Pineview Apartments.

Around 12:33 a.m., officers and fire personal responded to the complex on West County Line Road after a report of a suspicious fire.

Flames had been located in the stairwell at Building C and residents were able to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

Around this specific apartment building, police discovered multiple containers filled with an unknown liquid and rags stuffed in the tops of the containers. One of the containers had been ignited, with the noise and smoke waking the residents nearby who then put out the small fire, police said.

The police are asking if anyone has information about this incident to call Jackson Police Det. Anthony Riso at 732-928-1111.

