Cottage lovers rejoice!

The Up North Lake and Cottage Show starts Friday, April 8th at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center.

This is the 12th year for the show.

Vendors come from all over the state to show different designs, furniture, and construction that can be done to your cottage.

We’ll be talking to each of the vendors to see what this year’s trends are going to be and what will be represented at the show.