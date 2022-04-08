ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China used ‘Real Housewives’ star, other influencers in discreet Olympics campaign

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w3RVE_0f3GaKqc00

The Chinese Consulate in New York paid $300,000 to New Jersey-based firm Vippi Media to recruit the influencers. The posts were not properly labeled as ads in the way that TikTok and Instagram requires.

