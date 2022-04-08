Multiple freeway, road closures in Metro Detroit just in time for the weekend

(WWJ) -- Watch out for these major freeway and road closures when heading to downtown Detroit this weekend for a Tigers, Pistons or Red Wings game.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will be closed between I-696 and the Business Loop -- or Square Lake Road -- in both directions to install bridge beams on the overpass between Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.

In addition, 13 Mile Road will be closed between Mally and Concord drives to allow workers to set beams on the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday, and continuing until 5 a.m.

MDOT will also close I-94 in both directions from I-96 to I-75 so crews can demolish the Grand River bridge.

The closures will begin with ramp closures at 9 p.m. and closing lanes at 10 p.m.

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road, and all ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

The closures will last throughout the weekend, weather permitting, and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Stay with WWJ's Traffic on the 8s to receive more information on these closures and anything else that could impact your drive.