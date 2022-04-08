ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Multiple freeway, road closures in Metro Detroit just in time for the weekend

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuwJv_0f3GaHCR00

(WWJ) -- Watch out for these major freeway and road closures when heading to downtown Detroit this weekend for a Tigers, Pistons or Red Wings game.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, I-75 will be closed between I-696 and the Business Loop -- or Square Lake Road -- in both directions to install bridge beams on the overpass between Gardenia and Lincoln avenues.

In addition, 13 Mile Road will be closed between Mally and Concord drives to allow workers to set beams on the northbound I-75 bridge over 13 Mile Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday, and continuing until 5 a.m.

MDOT will also close I-94 in both directions from I-96 to I-75 so crews can demolish the Grand River bridge.

The closures will begin with ramp closures at 9 p.m. and closing lanes at 10 p.m.

All ramps to northbound I-75 will be closed from I-696 to 14 Mile Road, and all ramps to southbound I-75 will be closed from M-59 to 11 Mile Road.

The freeway will be closed from 11 p.m. tonight and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

The closures will last throughout the weekend, weather permitting, and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday.

Stay with WWJ's Traffic on the 8s to receive more information on these closures and anything else that could impact your drive.

Comments / 0

Related
KTAR.com

Closures on I-10, Loop 202 among restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend

PHOENIX — Closures on Interstate 10 in west Phoenix and Loop 202 in Tempe top the list of restrictions on Valley freeways this weekend. Eastbound I-10 is scheduled to be closed between the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway and 75th Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for pavement improvement work, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
PHOENIX, AZ
Macomb Daily

Road Watch: Macomb and Metro Detroit construction week of March 26 and beyond

26 Mile Road bridge in Macomb Township and Ray Township over North Branch Clinton River. Week of March 14 Lane closures and flagging operations will be in place to complete tree and brush removal. April 25 26 Mile Road will be closed to thru traffic from Broughton Road to Ray Center Road. A detour will be posted. Drivers should seek alternate routes when possible. Project consists of bridge superstructure replacement and approach work as part of MDOT Bridge Bundle Program. Project duration April 25-July 2022.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Traffic
City
Detroit, MI
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
SCDNReports

Michigan Woman Wanted After Fatal Shooting

Michigan Woman Wanted After Fatal ShootingScreenshot. A woman in Michigan is wanted by police after fatally shooting a man and then reporting the shooting to police. Shanitra Newson reportedly shot the unnamed man in Detroit after they got into a heated argument.
DETROIT, MI
Eater

Metro Detroit’s Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings, Spring 2022

The pandemic seems to be showing signs of slowing and that means many long-anticipated metro Detroit restaurant openings are getting that much closer to fruition. While it’s still a bit early to tell how long it will take for some spots to debut, it’s safe to say that Detroiters are eager for something new.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Downtown Detroit#Road Closures#Grand River#Tigers#Pistons#Red Wings#The Business Loop#Lincoln#Mdot
ClickOnDetroit.com

Morning 4: Police find woman’s body on I-696 near I-275 ramp -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found unresponsive on I-696 in Novi, police say. Lanes on I-696 were closed in the Farmington Hills/Novi area early Wednesday morning following...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tubby’s/Just Baked opening 4 new stores in Metro Detroit, expanding in Michigan

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Tubby’s/Just Baked is opening several new stores in Metro Detroit this year, with plans to open several more across the state. Tubby’s/Just Baked opened a new location Lake Orion in January, and is planning to open four more in Metro Detroit -- in Livonia, Southfield, Detroit, and Dearborn Heights -- this spring.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cool Friday ahead of weekend snow chances

DETROIT – Happy Friday!. A cold front moved through our area this morning. Temperatures may fall a few degrees this morning. It’s still a bit breezy, keeping wind chills in the 20s to lower 30s and that’s what we need to dress for. Today’s sunrise was at...
ENVIRONMENT
Fremont Tribune

City of Fremont announces road closure

The City of Fremont announced Monday that Downing Street from Old Highway 8 to Old Highway 275 will be closed for water main installation. Traffic will be rerouted to Hills Road. This closure will be in effect through Tuesday, March 22. Fremont. Traffic. Road Closure. Reporter/news assistant. I'm a native...
FREMONT, NE
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy