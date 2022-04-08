ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Deep Dive: Expert offers pro-tips on ways to save money on your next vacation

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
For those of you itching to pack up a suitcase and go on vacation, News 12 has some tips to help you save.

Samantha Crawford spoke with Michele Weis, the president of Caprice Travel in Yonkers. She says it will be much more affordable to drive somewhere in the tri-state, like to Long Island and New Jersey beaches, than to fly farther away.

While gas prices have come down, Weis says airfare is still quite expensive. That’s why she says to hunt down good deals at more affordable airlines, such as Southwest.

Weis says hotels are also more expensive in beach communities. You can find more affordable options near lakes and upstate near the Adirondacks and Catskills.

But if you have your heart set on flying, she has a pro-tip – save money on airfare by packaging it with hotel and car.

• The price for cruises has come down.

• AirBnBs and VRBO could be good options, but you have to account for how much you'll have to spend on services not offered there (dining, driving, activities, etc.)

• All-inclusive packages could be cost-effective for larger families.

• Try not to check a suitcase on a plane. More affordable not to overpack and to only have carry-ons.

