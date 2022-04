"What can happen?" Pep Guardiola asks, before plotting the worst-case scenario. "Lose a game? And lose the Premier League title? Then we'll just try again next year." Manchester City's manager has just provided an impassioned rendition of the message he shares with his players - "don't miss these moments, don't waste opportunities, enjoy it because you deserve it for your hard work" - but isn't his preaching of pleasure at odds with the need to be near-perfect?

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO