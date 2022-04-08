9 things to do this weekend: Brews Around the Zoo, Florida Film Festival and more

9 things to do this weekend (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here are nine events happening in Central Florida.

Central Florida Zoo’s popular “Brews Around the Zoo” fundraiser will return Saturday.

Organizers said the spring beer-tasting event will feature 30 craft beers while supporting a good cause.

Brews Around the Zoo 2022 will take place from 5 to 9 p.m., rain or shine.

The event also features live music, a seltzer station and wine tastings, organizers said.

The Florida Film Festival begins this weekend at the Enzian Theater.

The 10-day festival, now in its 31st year, will feature 160 films through April 17.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

The first Daytona Beach Arts Fest is happening this weekend.

The fest will feature fine art, artisans, craftworks, an international live painting competition, a live music competition, an after-hours fashion show, kids activities, food and more.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Avalon Park Arts & Culture Center is having its grand opening this weekend.

The center is home to local artists and schools that teach a range of arts from visual to performing, plus a gift shop and café.

The ribbon cutting will be held at 7 p.m.

It will be open Fridays through Sundays weekly.

The first annual Ivanhoe Village Easter Egg Hunt is happening this weekend.

The event will be held at the Hall on the Yard.

Registration is required and event times will vary by age.

Organizers said each child will receive access to the egg hunt and will get a minimum of five eggs, bunny ears and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny.

Holly Hill is hosting its 19th annual Easter Egg Event this weekend.

It’s happening at city hall on Ridgewood Avenue at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Organizers said children can participate in the hunt and find as many eggs as they can gather.

After the children have gathered their eggs, there will be other activities for them to enjoy until noon.

The Orlando Farmers Market is happening this weekend.

You can find seasonal produce and more at the farmers market. The event is dog friendly.

It will take place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Eola Park.

The Orlando City Soccer Club will take on the Chicago Fire Football Club at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The game starts at 1 p.m. Saturday.

To learn more, click here.

The Marine Science Center will celebrate Turtle Day on Saturday.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy some close encounters with endangered sea turtles and other marine life.

Admission to the Marine Science Center and Turtle Day events will be free.

To learn more, click here.

