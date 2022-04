It's a weekend of strawberries, crawfish and egg hunts, plus theater and comics, as the metro area kicks into gear with spring activities. The PONCHATOULA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL is back this weekend, celebrating its 50th anniversary and preparing for tens of thousands of visitors. Look for two stages of music, a parade, a strawberry eating contest, juried exhibits and lots of the state's sweet, plump strawberries. Organizers expect between 300,000 to 500,000 visitors. The free festival begins at noon on Friday and ends Sunday at 6 p.m.

