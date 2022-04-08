ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Scattered rain showers today with some rumbles of thunder possible

By Nick Guzzo
WETM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! Mostly cloudy conditions welcome our day but clouds will decrease this morning and some sunshine will return. Clouds return this afternoon with rain showers making a return. The potential is there for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening today. Showers linger overnight and we stay mostly cloudy....

www.mytwintiers.com

WETM

Mild temperatures today with rain showers moving in

Quiet weather with us this morning as we see dry conditions and some high-level clouds. A stationary front (a stalled front) is to the north of us. As we head throughout the day, the stationary front becomes a cold front. Clouds increase throughout the day today ahead of this cold front and rain showers move in late afternoon and into this evening. Mild temperatures are also with us today as highs reach the mid 50s. Overnight, lows are in the mid 30s with drier weather and decreasing clouds as we head into Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Mostly cloudy and dry today before rain showers move in tonight

Happy Tuesday! It is shaping up to be a pleasant day as temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s, we have a dry day, and see some sunshine. We are mostly cloudy at times today before we really see clouds increase this evening. This is ahead of an area of low pressure moving up the East Coast. Rain moves in overnight and sticks around into Wednesday morning. Lows tonight are in the 40s. There is a brief dry period on Wednesday afternoon before more rain moves in Wednesday night as another area of low pressure enters the region. We stay in the 60s for our highs on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Scattered showers followed by warmer weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After dealing with a line of strong and severe storms rolling through the ArkLaTex Monday evening we are dealing with wraparound moisture from the low pressure system this morning that will continue off and on throughout the day. After a warmup Wednesday and Thursday we are tracking more showers and storms on the way Thursday through Friday morning that will drop our temperatures back down into the 60s. Over the weekend we are tracking dry and warmer weather with upper 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday before more wet weather arrives next Monday afternoon and evening.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WETM

Chance of Scattered Showers Continues Sunday

Saturday started off with showers, The high temperature of the day was into the upper 40’s. There were some reports of hail and graupel as well. Saturday night into Sunday the chance for scattered rain showers continue. A rumble of thunder or flash of lightning is possible as well, but the chances of rain begin to die down as the sun does set. There is a chance for a stray shower overnight. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of around 30 degrees. Early Sunday the chance for scattered snow flurries move in as those temperatures are around freezing. Little to no accumulation is expected and the showers will change from snow flurries to rain as temperatures warm throughout the day. Winds will be strong throughout the day with gusts close to 30 miles per hour. We will see some sunshine with partly sunny skies. The high temperature of the day will be in the mid-40s. High pressure builds in late Sunday as rain moves out.
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

Current weather closings and delays

(KXNET) — Organizations are getting ahead of the impending storm, canceling and rescheduling events planned from Tuesday and forward. Here’s a list of what has changed so far as of April 11: School closings: Follow this link Colleges: University of Mary cancels in-person classes April 12-14. Williston State College will be closing at 12:15 p.m. […]
BISMARCK, ND
WETM

A rainy Thursday with shower chances taking us into the weekend

Happy Thursday! This morning we are welcomed with rain showers and gloomy weather. Cloudy conditions today with widespread rain moving in this afternoon and evening. During this period, the heaviest of rain will fall. Some rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well. Temperatures do not move that much today. Highs rise into the low 50s today. Rain tapers off early overnight and we stay mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 30s. Due to light winds and also saturated conditions, some fog is possible Friday morning. Another weak disturbance moves in Friday and brings the chance for showers. There is also the potentials for some isolated thunderstorms. Highs tomorrow reach the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Active weather continues this weekend, warmer next week

Upper-level disturbance over the region this weekend with a few weak waves moving through brings the chance for on-and-off again showers. Scattered showers Friday evening. Showers diminish for the most part as the sun goes down, but a stray shower then again possible into the predawn hours. Mostly cloudy and lows in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Scattered rain showers will be around Northern WV and Southeastern OH this weekend

TONIGHT: Another quiet and mild day for the Ohio Valley as the day started off rather warm and calm once again as morning temps were in the upper 40s. Sunshine was the dominate feature early in the day with cloud cover starting to build in around lunchtime. Most if not all of the daytime hours will be dry. Our next weather system is pushing into Western OH and will move through our region late tonight with scattered showers for the weekend. This will not be a steady soaking rain for the Ohio Valley, just hit or miss showers. Some pockets could be heavier than others though with a stray thunderstorm possible. Tonight, showers will start to pickup into the morning hours of Saturday. Winds will start to pick up tomorrow as well. Low temps will bottom out in the mid 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Warmer Temps, Scattered Showers to Stay for the Week

This week already feels and looks like springtime! We changed our clocks forward one hour over the weekend and this means nice later sunsets. As you head home from work, watch for solar glare on the road in different spots than you may be used to. Potholes are popping up everywhere again as we thaw out, and pollen from Juniper is increasing.
BOSTON, MA
WTAJ

Scattered showers tonight, brief warm up Thursday

Tonight, scattered showers will continue off and on into the overnight. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out either especially for areas to our west. Temperatures have been sitting pretty steady all day as a warm front moves over the region. Most areas will warm another 2 or 4 degrees before holding steady overnight in the mid-40s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
NBCMontana

Scattered showers, accumulating snow Saturday into Sunday

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Madison & Gallatin counties from midnight Saturday night through 6 PM Sunday. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across most lower elevations and within valleys, and up to 5 inches over mountain passes. A few isolated showers will continue across portions of western Montana...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Sunny Today; Some Sleet and Rain Wednesday

Today will be sunny with high temperatures in the lower 50s, but it will feel cooler because of the wind. The fire danger Tuesday is high because of dry conditions and wind. On Wednesday the clouds will thicken and rain will develop in the evening, starting as some sleet in the hills.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Regional Forecast – Finger Lakes (4/11/22)

Happy Monday! Quiet weather welcomes our day with dry and clear conditions. Changes are on the horizon though. Clouds filter in today and a stray passing shower is possible this afternoon. Any stray shower will be light. We also start a warming trend today with highs reaching the low 60s. Overnight, rain showers move in and we turn mostly cloudy. Lows tonight are in the upper 40s. Temperatures remain above average on Tuesday as highs reach the upper 60s. Rain showers linger early Tuesday morning before we dry out and see sunshine return throughout the day. This dry and quiet period is short-lived as active weather returns for the middle of the week.
ENVIRONMENT

