Scattered rain showers today with some rumbles of thunder possible

Saturday started off with showers, The high temperature of the day was into the upper 40’s. There were some reports of hail and graupel as well. Saturday night into Sunday the chance for scattered rain showers continue. A rumble of thunder or flash of lightning is possible as well, but the chances of rain begin to die down as the sun does set. There is a chance for a stray shower overnight. Otherwise partly cloudy skies with a low temperature of around 30 degrees. Early Sunday the chance for scattered snow flurries move in as those temperatures are around freezing. Little to no accumulation is expected and the showers will change from snow flurries to rain as temperatures warm throughout the day. Winds will be strong throughout the day with gusts close to 30 miles per hour. We will see some sunshine with partly sunny skies. The high temperature of the day will be in the mid-40s. High pressure builds in late Sunday as rain moves out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO