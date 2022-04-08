ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Anti-abortion bill passes, Norman mayor loses reelection, recreational marijuana petition and more

By Michael Cross
kosu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Right Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 3

Related
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
ABC6.com

State senate to debate recreational marijuana bill on Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The Rhode Island State Senate will debate a bill on Tuesday that would legalize recreational marijuana bill in the Ocean State. The bill would legalize the sale and possession of up to one ounce of cannabis for residents 21 and over. Rhode Islanders wouldn’t be allowed to have more than ten ounces at their homes.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
Norman, OK
Health
City
Norman, OK
KFOR

Oklahoma bill aims to lock the clock

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Time change is a hot political topic these days. There is currently legislation in Washington that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, but now, Oklahoma legislators are trying to pass their own laws to try to put the great standard versus daylight savings debate to bed for good.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Mayor#Election#Abortion#Republican#The State Supreme Court
WUKY

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana. The House passed a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. Representative Jason Nemes used to be strongly against any laws to legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday he...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
US News and World Report

New Hampshire Abortion Bills Held, Passed in Late Votes

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House sent mixed messages on abortion Wednesday, declining to either narrow or expand the state’s new ban on the procedure after 24 weeks gestation but advancing two other anti-abortion bills. With the U.S. Supreme Court considering a case that could severely...
CONCORD, NH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene defends Jan 6 because it ‘only happened one time’ as she berates journalist on video

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticised the media attention on the 6 January Capitol insurrection, arguing that it “only happened one time”.On Sunday, Ms Greene tweeted a video of herself berating NBC News journalist Scott Wong as he asked her about the 2021 riot.“Do you think it was a mistake for [House Republican Minority Leader] Kevin McCarthy to remove all of the Republicans on the January 6 committee once [Speaker Nancy] Pelosi took off [Illinois Representative] Jim Banks and [Ohio Representative] Jim Jordan?” Mr Wong asked.“The American people are fed up with this over-dramatisation of a riot that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KKTV

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

DENVER (KKTV) - A bill that would ensure the right to abortion under Colorado law cleared the state House Monday and is on its way to the Senate. With the Senate controlled by Democrats, the bill is widely expected to pass and make it to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk. The governor has indicated he will sign it.
COLORADO STATE
WSAZ

Kentucky Senate passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have taken another step toward banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The bill won Senate passage Wednesday with lawmakers casting an eye toward a looming U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion rights. The bill is modeled after a Mississippi law under review by...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy