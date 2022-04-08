ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Greenwood man found guilty of child molestation told victim ‘not to tell anyone’ what happened

By Matt Adams
FOX59
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child.

Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon.

Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had been a miscommunication regarding the nature of the allegation. They changed it to a Level 4, which includes touching and fondling, according to the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Muncie man found guilty of murder after stabbing neighbor in the back

The charge stemmed from an incident reported in September 2019. Deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said an 8-year-old reported inappropriate touching between April and June 2019, according to court documents.

The child said Huffman was lying in bed when he touched the victim inappropriately three times and only stopped when the child pushed his hand away.

Huffman then apologized and told the victim “not to tell anyone” what had happened.

The child’s mother learned about the abuse while discussing body safety in September 2019. The child informed her of inappropriate touching by Huffman, according to court documents.

Police tried to interview Huffman after the allegations came to light, but he asked for an interpreter because he is hearing impaired. With no interpreter immediately available, police later contacted Huffman, whose lawyer said Huffman wouldn’t agree to an interview.

Indiana couple calls former Purdue Pharma CEO an ‘SOB’ and a ‘greedy coward’ in unprecedented federal hearing

The trial included two days of testimony, with both the child and Huffman appearing in court. Prosecutors presented testimony from several witnesses who are hearing impaired, necessitating the use of sign language interpreters.

“In this case the parties and the court all had the additional hurdle of presenting the trial with multiple witnesses who were hearing impaired,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva. “That necessitated the involvement of multiple sign language interpreters being used simultaneously, as well as extensive video equipment to memorialize the physical signing of the interpreters for any potential appellate purposes. To my knowledge, nothing of this magnitude has ever been done before here in Johnson County.”

Sentencing is set for May 4. Huffman faces up to 12 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

