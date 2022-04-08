Authorities Investigating Panel Cover Thefts at GRC Memorial

The Keswick RCMP is investigating the recent theft of 14 firearms from a residence in Penniac, N.B., and is asking the public for information that may provide clues in the case. The theft occurred on Thursday, March 17 sometime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. at a residence on Route...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department informed that one of the two Houston area men wanted for ATM theft has been arrested. According to the police department, the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Chadwick Tarnell Bailey, 28, on Thursday. The second suspect, Matthew Demarcus Casey, 28, is still wanted. On March 15, McAllen police […]
VINELAND — Detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a 48-year-old woman and 50-year-old man dead Monday morning in Vineland, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said. Vineland police were called to the 200 block of Wood Street just before 6:30 a.m., and found the woman dead from apparent...
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are investigating after a vehicle was found early Monday morning in Lake Overholser. The car was found about 15 feet from the bank, partially submerged in the Oklahoma City lake off Northwest 23rd Street. A diver went into the water looking for a possible body, but Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said they didn't find anyone.
The Mugshot of George Junius Stinney, Jr. from 1944Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons. Many people aren’t aware of George Junis Stinney Jr. as his tragic case had been overshadowed by World War II. In 1944 George was convicted of the murder of two young girls, Betty June Binnicker, age 11, and Mary Emma Thames, age 7, in his hometown of Alcolu, South Carolina.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person officers want to question about the theft of some packages. In a Facebook post, the department said items were taken Tuesday from the 700 block of Youpon Street. The person then left the area in a green truck. […]
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal race incident Saturday evening at the Winchester Speedway during on-track activities. The victim has been identified as 48-year-old James Richard Billmeyer of Baker, WV. Investigators say James appeared to lose control of his race vehicle before...
The victims of a triple homicide in Georgia were the parents and son of the local coroner, who made the gruesome discovery at a gun range his family owns, the official said Monday. Coweta County Coroner Richard Hawk couldn't reach his parents and son Friday when he went looking for...
EAST NOTTINGHAM YWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police announced they are investigating a theft from a motor vehicle in East Nottingham Township, Chester County. Authorities state that on March 7, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station responded to 186 Wedgewood Road, East Nottingham Township for a report of a theft. The victim, a 32-year-old woman from Oxford, Pennsylvania, conveyed that her wallet was taken from her grey 2015 Honda Odyssey minivan while at the Elk Creek Veterinary for an emergency visit. The theft occurred on March 4, 2022, sometime between 1:15 PM and 1:35 PM. Items stolen include a maroon wallet with a golden zipper, a driver’s license, a Visa credit card, and five $20 bills. The Pennsylvania State Police say this incident remains under investigation.
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a vehicle theft that occurred on West Central Avenue in Oil Creek Township on March 17. Around 4:57 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, PSP Corry Troopers responded to West Central Avenue, in Oil Creek Township, in Crawford County, for the report of a burglary and vehicle theft.
ASUZA, Calif. — (AP) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department rescue helicopter in Southern California mountains that left six people injured. The department's Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday while responding to a vehicle that...
Authorities are investigating after a man in his 60s was shot and killed in Baldwin Park Saturday morning. The Baldwin Park Police Department responded to a home on the 3800 block of Puente Avenue around 8 a.m. Saturday. There they found a man believed to be about 65 years old who was shot multiple times […]
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a security camera theft. According to police, they responded to a home in the 700 block of South Taylor Drive around 11:34 a.m. on Sunday, March 20 for a report of a security camera theft. They say the suspect stole a security camera...
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are seeking the public’s help in identifying a trio of suspects in a theft investigation. Police began this third-degree theft investigation on February 25 at Angel’s Antiques & Flea Mall on Columbus Parkway. Security camera video shows...
The Miami Civilian Investigative Panel meeting at 5:30 tonight to look into the rough arrest of a 22-year-old woman in November of 2020. C-I-P Assistant Director Rodney Jacobs says former Miami Police Officer Miguel Hernandez can be seen on his body-worn camera slamming the vandalism suspect to the ground before she was knocked unconscious. The members will then make a recommendation to the State Attorney. Hernandez claims the victim spit in his face. He resigned following an Internal Affairs investigation last year.
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - State investigators Friday are returning to the scene of a fatal fire in the town of Cambridge. Emergency crews responded around noon Thursday to the home on Westman Road. When they arrived they found a detached barn fully engulfed in flames. Human remains were later found inside.
PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4) – In the early morning hours of March 13, three suspects allegedly stole between 15 and 20 packages along with multiple boxes of mail on Silver Creek Drive. The suspects reportedly broke into the secured area where the mailboxes were located by climbing through a package drop. The secure door was […]
Comments / 0