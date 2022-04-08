ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly putting anti-Biden sticker on gas pumps

By John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire
( WTRF ) A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after he allegedly posted anti-Biden stickers on a gas pump.

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township has been charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment, and criminal mischief.

The incident was captured on video . Glazewski can be heard yelling expletives and “I did that. I did that. That’s what I did,” pointing to anti-Biden stickers at the pump.

School teacher missing for over a week after hiking trip

A gas station employee told authorities that Glazewski had sprayed the stickers with a substance to make the stickers harder to remove, charging documents obtained by Lancaster Online .

Glazewski was reportedly upset about the price of gas and President Joe Biden.

A police complaint said Glazewski had to be placed in the police vehicle by force.

