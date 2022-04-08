Legendary Yankees, Red Sox rivalry ready to begin new chapter in 2022

The New York Yankees vs the Boston Red Sox – some say it's the greatest rivalry in baseball and one of the greatest in all of sports. Now, the Yankees and Red Sox begin a new chapter in 2022.

For a century, the Yankees had the upper hand since that fateful 2004 season. Since then, the narrative has changed. 2004, 2018 and 2021, the Red Sox sent the Yankees home from the playoffs.

With baseball's re-entry "normalcy" and the first opening day in front of fans in three years, participants felt it's only fitting that these two teams lift the curtain. If it's not Fenway, to do it at Yankee Stadium makes it just as special as there's a lot of history in the home base stadium.