ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tiger Woods Lets F-Bomb Fly On Hot Mic In A Friggin' Great Return To Masters

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZ9s8_0f3GYWBq00

Tiger Woods blurted out an F-word at the Masters on Thursday ― and it wasn’t “fore!”

The golf legend, returning to major competition for the first time since he nearly lost his leg in a car wreck last year, had a promising first round at Augusta. He shot a 71, one under par, to tie for 10th place, four strokes behind leader Sungjae Im. The tournament continues through Sunday.

Woods had his frustrating moments, too. After his shot on the ninth hole rolled off the green, Woods exclaimed on a hot mic: “Fuck off!”

For many fans, the swearing was another indicator that the five-time Masters champ was truly back .

“I can swing a golf club,” Woods told reporters afterward. “The walking’s not easy — it’s difficult. As I said, with all the hard work, my leg is going to be difficult for the rest of my life. That’s just the way it is, but I’m able to do it. I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception. I mean, the place was electric.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 9

J Price
3d ago

many of the public golf courses in our state closed after you stopped and at 1 point I belonged to 3 golf leagues. even once saw you golf in our state, charging home to play because I just knew my game would be better. worse game of my life. so welcome back if you never win a tournament again and I can't wait to see what Charlie brings to the game.. "hit em farTiger" we are pulling for you

Reply
2
Stephen Fricke
3d ago

Real class act. Jack has more class on his hand than Eldridge does. Arnie, Jack and others were and are ICONS

Reply
3
Related
The Spun

Look: Tiger Woods Family Supports Him After The Masters

Tiger Woods finished up his final round at the Masters with a score of 78, ending back-to-back days of 6-over par. But despite the frustrating finish, his family was waiting for him upon leaving the golf course. Photos from Augusta, Georgia show Woods embracing his son and daughter after finishing...
AUGUSTA, GA
FanSided

Who is Tiger Woods’ caddie and how much does he make?

Tiger Woods is looking to win The Masters for the sixth time of his career. Here is who is caddie is and how much he makes. The third round of The Masters takes place on Saturday, Apr. 9, where golf legend Tiger Woods is looking to win the sixth green jacket of his career.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac’s Masters Towel Is Going Viral

Paige Spiranac is ready for The Masters. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality unveiled her 2022 Masters towel on social media on Tuesday morning. Spiranac, who played at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, has since become a sports media personality. Tuesday morning, Spiranac unveiled...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reacts To Scottie Scheffler Winning The Masters

Tiger Woods gave it a valiant effort, but he quickly found himself out of contention to win his sixth green jacket. That honor instead goes to 25-year-old Scottie Scheffler, who took command early and never relinquished it. After Scheffler won the Masters with a 10-under score, Woods took to his...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Masters payout: What each player will take home Sunday

Sunday's winner at Augusta National Golf Club will collect $2.7 million. The winner's share of the Masters Tournament's $15 million purse is up from $2.07 million when Hideki Matsuyama slipped on the green jacket last April. The 2021 purse was $11.5 million, which marked the third straight tournament with the same amount of total prize money.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Tiger Woods’ Sunday outfit

It’s Sunday at the Masters and Tiger Woods is playing, so you know what that means. It’s time for Tiger to break out the classic red shirt that has become his iconic look. Tiger’s red shirt has become synonymous with him and Masters Tournament victory. The five-time champion has worn it on many occasions where he’s won here and elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
The US Sun

Inside Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ honeymoon after lavish wedding as newlyweds flew on private jet & shared champagne

NEWLYWEDS Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews are officially heading on their honeymoon just days after tying the knot. Chiefs quarterback Mahomes was spotted boarding a private plane with his new bride heading off to an unknown destination. Matthew’s Instagram story has videos of the happy couple clinking champagne glasses as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Golf Club#Hot Mic
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Makes Her Opinion On Rory McIlroy Very Clear

On Sunday, Rory McIlroy roared to a second-place finish at the Masters, shooting a final round 64 to finish at seven-under for the weekend. McIlroy capped his round off an incredible birdie from the bunker on 18, a moment that made him “as happy as I’ve ever been on a golf course right there.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

This is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune (and game show) history

First off, part of me hates having to use the "This is it" headline construct because a co-worker, Chris Powers, first started using it at The Loop so everytime I use it I feel like I owe him some sort of royalty. And this is on the heels of him (finally) having a tweet go viral earlier this week so he really doesn't need anymore praise. But it really wasn't possible to avoid going this route because this really is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune/game show/TV history. And I'm sure you'll agree.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
The Spun

Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Legendary Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s Jim Nantz’s favorite time of year. We don’t know that for sure, but it has to be, right? The legendary play-by-play announcer is calling the Final Four this weekend and The Masters next weekend. What’s better than that?. Nantz, one of the best play-by-play announcers...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Photos: How Scottie Scheffler Reportedly Met His Wife

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith Scudder, are a couple of holes away from having the biggest celebration of their lives. Scheffler is leading The Masters by four strokes with only four holes to play on Sunday afternoon. Barring an epic collapse, Scheffler, the No. 1 player in the world, will be donning the green jacket on Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Golf Fans Are Furious With Nick Faldo On Sunday

Longtime CBS golf analyst Nick Faldo just drew the ire of fans watching at home for ruining Rory McIlroy’s brilliant birdie on the final hole. McIlroy closed out his weekend at the Masters on an absolute heater, shooting an eight-under par 64 to finish at seven-under for the event. He’s the clubhouse leader and currently in second place, three shots behind Scottie Scheffler, who has six holes left.
GOLF
HuffPost

HuffPost

27K+
Followers
1K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy