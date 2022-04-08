Tiger Woods Lets F-Bomb Fly On Hot Mic In A Friggin' Great Return To Masters

Tiger Woods blurted out an F-word at the Masters on Thursday ― and it wasn’t “fore!”

The golf legend, returning to major competition for the first time since he nearly lost his leg in a car wreck last year, had a promising first round at Augusta. He shot a 71, one under par, to tie for 10th place, four strokes behind leader Sungjae Im. The tournament continues through Sunday.

Woods had his frustrating moments, too. After his shot on the ninth hole rolled off the green, Woods exclaimed on a hot mic: “Fuck off!”

For many fans, the swearing was another indicator that the five-time Masters champ was truly back .

“I can swing a golf club,” Woods told reporters afterward. “The walking’s not easy — it’s difficult. As I said, with all the hard work, my leg is going to be difficult for the rest of my life. That’s just the way it is, but I’m able to do it. I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception. I mean, the place was electric.”

