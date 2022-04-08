ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

A design history of the world’s most popular sport

By CNN Newsource
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe very first FIFA World Cup final, contested by Uruguay and Argentina in 1930, started with a disagreement: Who would supply the ball?. Both teams wanted to, because they were used to playing with their own equipment and didn’t trust one another. In the end, a compromise was reached: The first...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Shanghai Port out of Champions League due to COVID lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation says Chinese club Shanghai Port has been forced by the city’s COVID-19 lockdown to withdraw from the Asian Champions League. The city has imposed travel restrictions due to record levels of infection in recent weeks. Port had been due to make the trip to Thailand for six Group J games. It’s first game was due to be on Saturday against Vissel Kobe of Japan. Port will not be replaced in its group, leaving Kobe, Kitchee of Hong Kong and Chiangrai United of Thailand competing to reach the second round.
SOCCER
KTVZ

World luge seeks new way to isolate Russia in the sport

BERCHTESGADEN, Germany (AP) — The governing body of luge wants to change its legal rules to find a new way of isolating Russia in the sport because of the war on Ukraine. The International Luge Federation has reacted to a decision by its own independent tribunal last week to lift sanctions on its Russian member imposed one month ago. The tribunal’s ruling lifted a suspension on Russian athletes competing and on the country hosting international events. FIL is looking to change statutes at a congress in June to help its leadership “look for possibilities to solve the unsatisfactory situation.”
SPORTS
EASTside Magazine

The World’s Most Colorful Cities

Located in the heart of central Mexico, the warm tones of this cultural and artistic hub will immediately instill a sense of wonder. The historic city of San Miguel is home to Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, an architecturally significant church, known for its pink spires that reach hopefully towards the heavens. This almost melodramatic structure is neo-Gothic in style with ornate finishings that seem to almost glow under the sun. Its towers overlook El Jardin, the main square, where visitors can soak in the sights, sounds, and tastes of this UNESCO World Heritage Site. Dance to the sound of mariachis, enjoy people-watching, peruse locally-made wares offered up by artisans, and most of all, be sure to get an eyeful of the iconic cathedral. It serves as an incredibly useful landmark to reorient visitors and natives alike as they explore life in this charming town.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Baggio
Person
Michelle Akers
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Pelé
Person
Diego Maradona
KTVZ

UEFA orders Atlético to close section over fan’s Nazi salute

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Atlético Madrid has been ordered by UEFA to close a 5,000-seat section of the stadium when it hosts Manchester City on Wednesday. It’s a punishment for a fan’s Nazi salute in Manchester last week. The fan was filmed making the Nazi-style gesture during Atlético’s 1-0 loss at City in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. UEFA said last Friday it charged Atlético with “discriminatory behavior.” The Spanish club must now close a section of at least 5,000 seats at Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg.
UEFA
KTVZ

9 striking luxury watches coming to the market this year

After two years of pandemic-related disruption, the luxury watch world descended on Geneva, Switzerland to confer on the latest horological trends and most exciting new timepieces at the annual Watches & Wonders trade show. With almost every heavyweight brand and CEO in attendance, the six-day event offered a chance to...
APPAREL
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy