Manhattan, NY

Man slashed in group attack aboard Manhattan train, police say

By AJ Jondonero
 3 days ago

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was slashed in the head during a group assault aboard a train in Manhattan Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Around 4:20 p.m., the 48-year-old victim had an initial dispute with four individuals aboard a moving northbound B train before they punched him in the face and cut him on the forehead, authorities said. The suspects left the train at the 110th Street subway station. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released, according to officials.

Police are seeking information in order to identify and find the suspects, who were described as male and around 16 to 17 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

PIX11

PIX11

