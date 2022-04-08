Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The boy was transported with a gunshot wound to the head to Little Company of Mary Hospital by family members.

He was then transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, police said the wound was self-inflicted.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes spoke out about the shooting Friday morning.

“Who is responsible for this weapon and where did this weapon come from? Someone has to be held accountable when endangering the life of a child who got ahold of a gun,” Holmes said.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing by Area Two detectives.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.