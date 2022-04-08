ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Boy, 4, shot in head on South Side, police say

By Judy Wang, Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iGgO_0f3GWjDT00

CHICAGO — A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in good condition after he was shot in the head on the city’s South Side.

A woman who identified herself as the child’s mother told WGN the incident was an accident.

Police said the shooting happened in the 8200 block of S. Green around 10 p.m. Thursday. The boy was transported with a gunshot wound to the head to Little Company of Mary Hospital by family members.

He was then transferred to Comers Children’s Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

In a news conference Friday afternoon, police said the wound was self-inflicted.

Community Activist Andrew Holmes spoke out about the shooting Friday morning.

“Who is responsible for this weapon and where did this weapon come from? Someone has to be held accountable when endangering the life of a child who got ahold of a gun,” Holmes said.

No charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing by Area Two detectives.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 13

Related
WGN News

Two girls, 13 and 11, missing from Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Two young girls have been reported missing on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. Melina Diaz, 13, and her 11-year-old stepsister Hailey Hernandez were last seen early Wednesday morning at Melina’s home in the 6300 block of West Melrose Street. Hernandez was spending the night there and the family’s backdoor camera had […]
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

Toddler Accidentally Kills Young Mom in Food-4-Less Parking Lot

A young mother was killed Saturday in the parking lot of a Food-4-Less after her toddler fired a gun in her direction. The tragedy occurred in Dolton, Illinois, a town about 20 miles south of Chicago, when Dejah Bennet, 22, was shot in the neck after her 3-year-old son found the weapon in the back of the car. Police detained the boy’s father, who was at the scene of the shooting, to determine whether or not he will be charged.
DOLTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Little Company Of#Mary Hospital#Area Two#Wgn Tv
The Independent

Missing Missouri woman called mother crying and said ‘he wont let me leave’ moments before vanishing in Texas

A Missouri woman went missing after making a desperate phone call to her mother begging for help. Dana Holt, 30, disappeared on 2 March. She was last seen on surveillance video leaving a train with a man who appeared to be helping her with her bag. A short time later, she called her mother, Deborah, in a panic. She was crying on the call. “She sounded terrified and scared. I was like ‘where are you?’ She was like, ‘Oh my gosh. He’s getting out of the shower. I got to go.’ That was it,” Deborah said in an interview...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WGN News

Police looking for missing Gary woman after I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police and family are looking for a missing 23-year-old Gary woman last heard from on Saturday night. Ariana Taylor was last seen wearing a red sweater, ripped blue jeans and gym shoes. On Sunday, Gary police responded to an accident scene near I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange. Police said the vehicle left […]
GARY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

1 killed, 1 injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old man was killed and a 31-year-old woman was wounded in a shooting in Woodlawn Friday evening, according to police. Police said the two individuals were in an altercation with several people in the 1500 block of East 61st Street at approximately 7:52 p.m. when shots were fired. The 29-year-old man was […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping of South Shore minor

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man is in police custody following reports of an attempted kidnapping in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood, authorities said Thursday. Around 5:30 p.m., in the 7600 block of S. Coles Ave., officers responded and observed an unidentified man on a second-floor balcony of an apartment building near a female minor. Chicago paramedics told […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Video released of suspect in homicide of 12-year-old girl

CHICAGO — A video of the suspected killer of 12-year-old Nyzieya Moore has been released by Chicago police Saturday evening. The homicide occurred on March 1, 2022 in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street. Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip here.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Family says grandfather, grandson were on ice fishing trip when both were found dead near Johnsburg

A grandfather and his grandson who went missing and were found dead in Pistakee Lake near Johnsburg earlier this month were on an ice fishing trip, their family said. McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Kevin Sears said the fire district received a call from the Will County Sheriff’s Office around 6 a.m. on March 6.
JOHNSBURG, IL
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy