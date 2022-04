Antonio Mugica was in his London headquarters, about a week after Election Day in 2020, when he learned that had become a central villain in Donald Trump’s Big Lie. At first, the idea seemed more preposterous than dangerous. Mugica couldn’t imagine that anyone would take seriously the notion that his election technology company, Smartmatic, had rigged the presidential race. After all, Smartmatic’s software had been used in only a single county, Los Angeles, and it had nothing to do with tabulating votes. So when the absurd claim surfaced, Mugica reassured himself: “No one is going to believe this bullshit.”

