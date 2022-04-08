ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas rally to be held for Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio for second straight day

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
B106

Remember Amber Guyger? Highest Texas Court Has Bad News For Her

Amber Guyger the ex- Dallas Police Officer who went into the wrong apartment and killed an innocent man was unanimously found guilty by a jury back in October 2019. I must admit I was a little skeptical about the case initially because the jury considered Castle Doctrine allowing a person to use force, even deadly force, in the protection of a home, car, or other property if someone attempts to forcibly enter or remove and individual from their premises when determining the verdict.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
TEXAS STATE
WTGS

SC death row inmates file lawsuit against firing squad execution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — The first execution of a South Carolina inmate in more than a decade could be on the books as soon as Good Friday, April 15th. The SC Corrections Department announced it now has a firing squad at the ready to go along with the electric chair.
LAW
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Houston Worker Accused of Fatally Shooting Supervisor in the Head Is Arrested

A Texas worker accused of fatally shooting his supervisor was arrested and taken into custody Wednesday, the Houston Police Department confirmed. In a press conference held shortly after the homicide, officials with the HPD shared the tragedy unfolded before noon on the 10th floor of a building at Greenway Plaza in Houston where the unidentified suspect and victim both worked.
HOUSTON, TX
KTUL

Oklahoma lawmaker renews push to free death row inmate Richard Glossip

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — With crossover day looming, it's crunch time at the state capitol. However, Wednesday, Rep. Kevin McDugle wasn't pushing a bill. Instead, he spent the day lobbying alongside Richard Glossip's attorney. The pair are pleading for more signatures on a letter that was sent to Governor...
OKLAHOMA STATE

