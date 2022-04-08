ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

US Sanctions Russian State-Controlled Diamond Miner That Controls 30% Of Global Supply: Bloomberg

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYGii_0f3GWPVp00
  • The U.S. Treasury has extended sanctions to Russian diamond miner Alrosa PJSC, potentially cutting off about 30% of the world’s supply of rough stones, writes Bloomberg.
  • According to a license from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, clients of Alrosa and other counterparties must stop all dealings with the miner by May 7.
  • The U.S. restrictions tighten the screws on Alrosa as the risk of cross-sanctions threatens to deter buyers in other regions. The European Union and the U.K. previously imposed sanctions on the miner following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • The main markets for Alrosa are the U.S. and Asia, including India.
  • Last month, U.S.-based jewelers Tiffany & Co and Signet Jewelers Ltd (NYSE: SIG) stopped buying new diamonds mined in Russia as pressure builds on companies to cut Russian products from their supply chains.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Serena Williams: 'I'm Really In Love With Ethereum'

Serena Williams made an appearance at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami this week. Williams said there's a lot happening in the cryptocurrency world, and "it’s all being led by Bitcoin." Tennis superstar Serena Williams prefers Ethereum ETH/USD over Bitcoin BTC/USD and other cryptocurrencies on the market. What Happened:...
TENNIS
Benzinga

JetBlue Reducing Flights On Summer Schedule: Here's Why

A newly revealed JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) company email indicates the seventh-largest airline in North America will be reducing the number of flights on its summer schedule. What Happened: Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s COO and president, told company staff in a Saturday email that the airline was taking the action to...
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Russian State#Ukraine#Bloomberg#The U S Treasury#Alrosa#The European Union#Jewelers Tiffany Co#Signet Jewelers Ltd#Sig#Wikimedia Commons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russians turn on Putin over deaths of 'cannon fodder soldiers': Wave of dissent against Moscow's war hits social media as anger grows over catastrophic toll among young troops

Russians are for the first time expressing their open outrage and anguish at the catastrophic death toll of Vladimir Putin's troops - especially among young 'cannon fodder soldiers'. They are speaking out online despite the threats of severe punishment for doing so. Putin's invasion has suffered another blow after it...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
122K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy