Rochester City School District lowers proposed budget by $20M

By Panagiotis Argitis
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester City School District officials announced a revised budget proposal for the upcoming academic year Thursday night.

This comes after the district’s previous budget proposal was scrutinized by a state monitor who was assigned due to year’s of poor financial management led to a state bailout in the amount of $35 million.

Rochester City School District to revise budget proposal following state monitor criticisms

In the most recent revision, district officials outlined a $30 million deficit has been reduced down to $10 million. That change came in the form of dropping unfilled vacancies and cutting operation expenses with out-of-district travel as well as a transition of general fund expenditures to ARP.

According to officials, the reductions will not impact the level of education quality but will help reassess how funding is spent throughout the district.

Previous budgets have typically been in the mid-to-upper $900 million range.

The state monitor assigned to the school district will now revisit the budget and consider the changes made for a future review and future decision on its passing.

Superintendent of Schools Lesli Myers-Small promised to deliver an inclusive, yet balanced budget and reassured parents and staff of her future plans in the following statement, saying in part:

This year’s budget process brought us a series of challenges and required some starts and stops. I want to assure you that we are well on our way to securing a strong financial position, and this budget provides great opportunities and benefits to our scholars, families, and staff. This delay, while unfortunate, has resulted in me redirecting all of my focus to ensure we deliver a balanced budget that prioritizes spending based on the academic and financial plans.

We believe that every child deserves to engage with grade-level content every day and experience high-quality culturally-responsive curriculum, where they are affirmed, seen, and valued; and as a District, we have an obligation to provide an equitable experience to every scholar.

A public budget hearing is scheduled to take place on April 14.

Complete RCSD Revised Budget

